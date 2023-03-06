Who is Neil Salsich? The Voice season 23 contestant’s musical journey began at age 6

The Voice is back with a brand new season, featuring many talented singers who want to impress the judges and the audience members with their musical skills. Season 23 of the popular competitive series will premiere on Monday, March 6 at 8 pm ET.

One of the contestants, 34-year-old Neil Salsich, had an early start to his career. He began playing his father's record at the age of six and has been performing professionally since he was 18. Neil is a member of The Mighty Pines band but will perform on The Voice individually.

Neil Salsich is the lead singer of The Mighty Pines

Musician Neil Salsich is a lifelong resident of south St. Louis and attended St. Margaret's of Scotland School. He later enrolled at the Louis University High School. Neil has two younger sisters named Lizzie and Maya Salsich.

Salsich learned how to operate his father’s stereo when he was just six as he wanted to listen to Ramblin’ Man on repeat. When he was 16 years old, Neil gave his first musical performance at Hartford Coffee. He graduated from college in 2012 and then formed a band called Acoustics Anonymous.

In 2016, Salsich changed the group’s name to The Mighty Pines and is the lead singer of the band. The band is touring nationally and has supported many acts like The Dead South, Parker Millsap, Fruition, and Sam Bush. Their music includes many elements of “country, folk, bluegrass, funk, soul, and jazz.”

Some of the band's popular albums include Late Last Night, Thoughts Come Rushing and Time Slows Down. Neil often covers the songs of other artists, and his style is “60s and 70s infused.” He has more than 1400 followers on Instagram and often performs in local pubs, cafes, and bars.

More about The Voice season 23

The Voice season 23 will follow the previous season's format where contestants will join the show only after convincing the judges with their voices in blind auditions.

The judges of the season, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton, won't be able to see the face of the performer and will turn their rotating chairs only if they want the competitors on their teams for the following round:

Battle Rounds: Two singers of the same team compete against each other to qualify for the next round

Knockouts: Two singers of the same team sing different songs of different genres

Playoffs: 7 artists per team qualify for the final round after an intense battle against each other

Live Performance Shows: Audience votes for the remaining singers, ultimately deciding who will win the show

During the initial rounds, the judges will be able to "steal" one contestant from the other team. They will also be able to "save" one of their singers from being eliminated. The winner of the competition will receive a cash prize of $100,000 and a recording album.

NBC's description of The Voice reads:

"Contestants are selected through public auditions and trained by a panel of four coaches who guide and critique their performances in an attempt to discover America's next great voice."

NBC will air fresh episodes of The Voice every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Fans will be able to stream the competitive series on the Peacock streaming application.

Poll : 0 votes