What time will Barmageddon season 1 episode 5 air on USA Network? Brie Bella and Sasha Banks face-off and more

Barmageddon season one is all set to air with a brand new episode in less than a day's time. The popular game show features host Nikki Bella, a former WWE champion and Hall of Famer, and is executively produced by Blake Shelton and his co-star, The Voice host Carson Daly.

Episode 5 of Barmageddon, will be released on January 2, 2023, at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT only on USA Network. The famed reality TV game series will feature celebrities who enter Blake's bar called Ole Red to compete against each other. Although the games played in the show are classic bar games known to many, Barmageddon adds its own twist, making them even more fun.

Episode five of the popular game show will feature two new celebrities this week. They are none other than Brie Bella and Mercedes Varnado aka Sasha Banks.

Each celebrity will team up with a civilian and battle it out against each other in a series of five bar games. The team with the highest score at the end will walk away as the winners, while the losers will have to do the walk of shame.

Episode 5 of Barmageddon will see Brie Bella and Sasha Banks compete against each other

Titled Brie Bella vs. Sasha Banks, episode 5 will showcase the two celebrities battling it out with each other in teams. They will be paired with a civilian who went viral after a social media fail.

Seeking redemption for their teammates, the celebrities will play unique bar games. In a few rounds, the teammates will also compete against each other to score more points. If a team loses one round, they get to spin the wheel of redemption in order to tie the score.

The wheel of redemption will include weird drinks that the losing team will have to try. There is also an option called the "sliver of hope." If the wheel lands on it, the contestant can escape without punishment, although the score will still be tied.

According to Post Wrestling, prior to her appearance in Barmageddon, Brie opened up about the show on the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, saying:

"I was gonna say, am I allowed to say? I’m actually a contestant on the show [Barmageddon on USA Network] and if anyone knows how to play beer drinking games — well more than beer drinking, it’s just bar drinking games."

She further added:

"Brie Mode is definitely the one and I take on Sasha Banks so it’s pretty amazing but I’ll say, one of my favorite things about being on set, maybe it was number three, [Brie laughed] was watching you [Nikki Bella] host. So, Nikki did incredible."

In a preview, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are seen explaining what foreplay is to Blake Shelton. Brie shared,

"It's like if you go to a restaurant and you're super hungry and you want an appetizer, and the guy's like, 'No, just wait for your entrée.' And I'm like, 'Excuse me.'"

Barmageddon airs every Monday night at 11 pm ET only on USA Network. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes