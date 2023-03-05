The Voice is set to return with another season this week. In the upcoming season, many singers and groups will take the stage to compete for the title. One of the contestants set to compete in the show is Rachel Christine, who performs in a duo with her sister.

The Gabel Girls consists of Rachel and her sister, Micah Lynn. Rachel is from Burlington, Wisconsin, and is a pop rock vocalist who occasionally indulges in country singing as well.

Tune in on Monday, March 6, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of The Voice season 23 on NBC.

The Voice season 23 contestant Rachel Christine comes from a family of singers

One of the contestants set to compete in the upcoming season of the NBC singing competition is Rachel Christine of Gebel Girls. The sister duo is originally from Burlington, Wisconsin, and sings pop, country, rock, alternative, and many more genres while being accompanied by a piano.

Their website states:

"Their powerhouse vocals will fill a room with famous covers from artists such as, Heart, Amy Winehouse, Paramore, Billy Joel, Alicia Keys, Miranda Lambert, and many more!"

The duo has a busy schedule in 2023 as they have several shows lined up starting March 8, 2023, at the Limelight Pub. They will also be performing at Spanky’s Bar and Grill, Bernie’s Bar and Grill, Regency Senior Communities, Hickory Wood Events, Flat Iron Tap, Pat’s Brew and Que, Dusterbeck’s Brewing Company, and many more venues.

The upcoming The Voice season 23 singer grew up surrounded by music and musicians and was a part of many bands until deciding to create her own with her sister. Together, they play in the Walworth Country Area.

They’re not the only musician members in their family, as their father also has a YouTube channel 'Neil Gebel’s Weekend Shenanigans,' on which he often uploads songs. The duo's mother is also a singer.

The Voice season 23 cast member currently lives in Delavan and has been working as a marketing manager at the Delavan Lake Store and Lounge since November 2020. According to her Facebook profile, the singer attended Gateway Technical College where she studied Business Management.

More about the show

Other contestants set to compete in The Voice season 23 include:

Kason Lester

Noivas (Savion Wright)

Manasseh Samone

Sheer Element

Sorelle

Tiana Goss

Chloe Abbott

Holly Brand

Kylee Hendrickson

Neil Salsich

Alex Whalen

Allie Keck

Grace West

Ross Clayton

Walker Wilson

Ali (Alyssa Ibarra)

D Smooth

Jamar Langley

Jerome Godwin

Magnus

Cait Martin

Michael B. Williams

NariYella

Ray Uriel

Ryler Tate Wilson

Tasha Jessen

Alyssa Lazar

Kate Cosentino

Marcos Covos

Mariah Kalia

Gina Miles

Kala Banham

Mary Kate Connor

Carlos Rising

EJ Michels

JB Somers

Katie Beth Forakis

Laura Littleton

Talia Smith

The Voice season 23 will be Blake Shelton’s last season on the show after 12 seasons and nine wins. He announced his exit from the show in October in an Instagram post and stated that he had been wrestling with the decision for a while.

Joining him in his last season as coaches will be Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper.

