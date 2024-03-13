The Voice season 25: The Playoff Pass explained

The Voice is currently airing season 25 and dropped its latest episode on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The episode marked the end of the blind auditions as the coaches found the 10 team members who they will be mentoring for the rest of the season in hopes of leading one of them to victory.

Since each coach now has a complete team, starting next week, the contestants will be competing in a series of challenges and rounds that will thin the competition as they either get eliminated or make it to the next round.

The upcoming round is the Battle Rounds, which will be followed by Knockouts, Playoffs, and Live Performance Shows. In season 23, the NBC show introduced a perk that had never been seen in the history of the show before - the Playoff Pass, with the help of which, a contestant will get a chance to skip the Knockout rounds and make it to the playoffs.

The Voice coaches can send a contestant directly into the Playoffs with the Playoff pass in season 25

The NBC singing reality competition has two perks in season 25, Steal and the Playoff Pass.

While the Steal ensures that one coach can steal another's contestant from their team, the Playoff Pass ensures that they can save one of their own and bring them a step closer to the Live Performance Shows. In season 23, Shelton Blake explained the pass as:

"It gives the Artist a chance to skip the knockout round and puts them straight into the playoffs."

Each coach has one pass that they can use to help members of their team during the Battle round. Previously, Niall Horan, who has since left The Voice, praised the pass. He said that it was "amazing" to be able to award someone for a breakout performance. Kelly Clarkson called it a "game-changer."

What is a Steal?

The Playoff pass isn't the only perk that is awarded to the contestants on The Voice season 25. It is accompanied by the Steal, which is used during the Battles round.

Each coach sends two of their team members in battle against one another. The coach must then decide which contestant they want to take forward. The artist who is left behind can be given another chance if another coach decides to 'steal' them and help them advance in the competition.

More about The Voice season 25

The Voice season 25 wrapped up its blind audition rounds on March 12, 2024. By the end of the segment, each coach had 10 contestants in their teams.

Team Legend includes OK3, Nathan Chester, Gene Taylor, Bryan Olesen, Jackie Romeo, Rivers Grayson, MAfe, Ronnie Wilson, Zoe Levert, and Olivia Rubini.

Team Dan + Shay includes Justin and Jeremy Garcia, Ryan Argast, Karen Waldrup, Frank Garcia, Madison Curbelo, Anya True, Ducute Talmage, Ryan Coleman, AJ Harvey, and Kyle Schuesler.

Team Chance includes Dany Stacy, Nadega, Maddie Jane, Gabriel Goes, Kamalei Kawa'a, Corey Curtis, RLETTO, Bri Fletcher, Serenity Acre, and Val T. Webb.

Team Reba consists of Taw Lewis, Josh Sanders, Donny Van Slee, Ashley Bryant, Asher HaVon, William Alexander, Alyssa Crosby, Zeya Rae, Elyscia Jefferson, and L. Rodgers.

Tune in next week to see what happens during the Battles Round of The Voice season 25.