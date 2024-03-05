“Really disappointed”: John Legend discusses Madison Curbelo picking Dan + Shay over him in The Voice 2024 

The Voice season 25 aired a brand-new episode on Monday, March 4, 2024. During the episode, several talented singers took to the stage in the hopes of impressing the coaches. Most of the contestants in the blind auditions were people who hadn't been on the show before. However, there was one who had previously appeared in the series but didn't make it through.

Madison Curbelo, who auditioned to be a part of The Voice US season 20, sang Stand By Me by Ben E. King in the latest episode. The first coach to press their buzzer for her was John Legend, who didn't think she was ready to be on the show in season 20.

Ultimately, Madison chose Dan + Shay as her mentors for season 25. In a post-audition interview, Legend opened up about the contestant picking the duo over him and noted that he was disappointed.

"I'm really disappointed that Madison is holding this grudge against me. But Dan + Shay are pretty good at this. I've got to say they're picking this coaching thing up pretty quickly."

Madison Curbelo went from zero to four-chair turn in The Voice season 25

Madison Curbelo, who previously auditioned for The Voice during season 20, returned to the NBC singing show as part of season 25.

During her previous appearance, she failed to impress the coaches and wasn't selected. At the time, Shelton Blake had told her that all she needed was more time and urged her to sing as much as she could for another year.

During season 25, John Legend was the first coach to press his buzzer and turn his chair for her. He wasn't shy to acknowledge that he didn't turn for her back in the day.

"I am keenly aware that I was one of the people who did not turn for you in season 20. I feel like you're just ready now... When I turned around, I saw the smile on your face - and I turned around pretty quickly; before any of them! - But I 'heard' your smile before I turned around. Because your voice has this brightness to it; this charisma to it.

Reba McEntire called Madison's performance beautiful, while Chance the Rapper noted that the contestant was exciting and fun to watch. He added that her energy made him smile.

Dan + Shay humorously taunted John Legend and told him that he wasn't right the last time Madison was on stage. They told Madison that she radiated light and joy.

"And it is true, when you get told ‘no’ sometimes in your life, I think that pivots you and puts you on a different trajectory and allows you the opportunity to grow in those moments."

Dan told Madison that she would fit perfectly for Team Dan + Shay. The contestant ultimately chose them to be her season 25 coaches.

