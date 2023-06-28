Where is Rob Kardashian now? Reality star remerges on Instagram to wish Khloe Kardashian on her birthday

Rob Kardashian, the elusive member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, recently made a surprise return to social media. The 36-year-old reality star took to Instagram to wish his sister Khloe Kardashian's 39th birthday, finally breaking his 4-month-long social media hiatus.

In a heartfelt message, Rob wrote,

"Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup! I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I."

Rob shared a selfie of himself with the birthday girl, expressing his love and gratitude for her presence in his life. He also added, "I don't know what I would do without you...happy birthday."

In the same post, he also shared a picture of Khloe with his adorable 6-year-old daughter, Dream, who he had with his former partner Blac Chyna.

Rob Kardashian runs a number of businesses

Rob Kardashian chooses to be private and away from the cameras following the public drama between him and his ex Blac Chyna. He occasionally appears on social media, with the most recent one being to wish on his sister's birthday.

Khloe didn't waste any time responding to her brother's sweet message, calling him her "heartbeat" and expressing her love for him. It's evident that despite his preference for a low-key lifestyle, Rob has maintained a close bond with Khloe and the rest of the Kardashian family.

Rob Kardashian has famously chosen to stay out of the public eye, unlike his sisters, who are constantly under the spotlight. But among the many things common between him and his sisters is business acumen.

Rob Kardashian is a proud owner of various different businesses, from hot sauce to a sock company. As reported by The Richest, Rob owns the Grandeza hot sauce, sock company Arthur George, and clothing brand Halfway Dead. However, his sock company faced challenges in 2018 due to a legal dispute with his ex Blac Chyna.

To ensure the company's stability, Rob's mother, Kris Jenner, provided financial assistance and, in return, acquired a 50% stake in the company, as stated by The Blast.

Despite his absence from the limelight, Rob's personal life hasn't been without its fair share of public drama. Last year, intimate details about his relationship with Blac Chyna came to light during her defamation trial against his family.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, claimed that the Kardashians got her and Rob's reality TV show, Rob & Chyna, canceled following a volatile altercation between the two.

Rob Kardashian first stepped into the spotlight with a heavy appearance during the beginning of the series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but after a while, he opted to leave the reality show. As reported by an insider to Hollywood Life,

"Rob will NOT be appearing in their Hulu show because he does not want his life or the life of his daughter to be a part of it. Everyone respects this decision. Doing the show with E! caused him nothing but pain and hardships as he had several hospitalizations."

However, Rob Kardashian didn't attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding, given the public spectacle of the whole event. Previously he also missed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding in 2014 as he was battling with self-image issues.

However, In a July 2020 interview, Khloe revealed to E! that Rob spends a lot of time with their family, even though he chooses to keep a low profile.

