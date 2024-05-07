"The dress is not giving at all" — Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2024 look leaves fans disappointed

Kylie Jenner graced the red carpet of the Met Gala 2024 on Monday as she arrived at the Metropolitan State Museum of Art in New York City. She wore a long, princess-style empire gown crafted with white satin and several netizens were disappointed with her look for the event.

A number of celebrities are invited to this event every year and leave a lasting impact with their outfits. However, Kylie Jenner's look did not please netizens and they took to social media to criticize her look.

Kylie Jenner's Met Gala gown sparked a conversation about the balance between timeless elegance and thematic interpretation in high fashion.

"Use me as Chop button," a netizen wrote.

"She really only look good on instagram and tiktok filters," said another individual.

"she looks cute but the dress is basic," an X user said.

"all the money in the world and THIS???," another user wrote.

While some found her choice underwhelming, others appreciated the simple sophistication it offered.

"kylie jenner is a real life princess," one individual commented.

"She’s so beautiful," a fan wrote.

More details on Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2024 look

Kylie Jenner's recent appearance at the 2024 Met Gala caused a stir on social media, with fans offering both praise and criticism for her chosen outfit. The theme for this year's event was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion and the dress code was The Garden of Time, which inspired a night of imaginative and extravagant looks.

Jenner opted for a classic and elegant approach, as she donned a custom-made off-white Oscar de la Renta gown. The dress featured a fitted bodice with unique cone-shaped accents that added a touch of modern flair to her look. The gown flowed into a cascading train that followed behind her, creating an enchanting image.

As per Vogue, designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia crafted a silhouette for Jenner, which was inspired by garden statues mentioned in The Garden of Time, a short story by J. G. Ballard.

This marked Jenner's seventh appearance at the Met Gala and her past looks have showcased the evolution of her style. From her debut in a dazzling, jeweled Balmain design in 2016, Jenner has transitioned towards more timeless silhouettes, as evidenced by her recent gown.

However, Jenner's dress left some netizens disappointed as it perhaps didn't capture the essence of the theme as well as they hoped.

Kylie Jenner attended the Met Gala 2024 along with a few of her family members, including Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner. This year's event was co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, and several celebrities attended the Met in style as they showcased their unique interpretations of the theme.