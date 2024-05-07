"Forever an icon" — Demi Moore's Met Gala 2024 look wins the internet

The Met Gala 2024 is currently underway, with Anna Wintour's guests walking the red carpet and speaking to Vogue before the main event. One of the celebrities who climbed the Met Steps this time is Demi Moore.

Moore appeared at the annual event for the first time in 2011, and then in 2019. This year, the actress walked the runway in a dress inspired by the "Queen of Hearts."

Fans took to social media to chime in on her attire and praised her for sticking to the theme.

"Demi Moore - forever an icon. #MetGala2024," one person wrote.

Met Gala fans praise Demi Moore's outfit

Met Gala 2024 saw numerous praise-worthy outfits and one such attire was Demi Moore's. Her black silhouette gown had structured big shoulders, with pink and white flowers that covered the hips. The gown was designed by Harris Reed, who walked the red carpet with Moore.

Fans took to social media to applaud her outfit and said the 61-year-old actress "understood the assignment" and was in accordance with the theme.

"Oh this is so iconic! Demi Moore understood the assignment," one tweet read.

"Demi Moore eating everyone up so far. #MetGala," a fan wrote.

"She looks like the villain queen of Alice in Wonderland LOVE IT," one person commented.

Fans could not get enough of the actress' outfit:

"Cancel the show! Demi Moore gave me everything with this Harris Reed look. #MetGala," a tweet read.

"Demi Moore is that b*tch because this is better than half the looks so far. Eating girlies up at her age I know that's right. #MetGala," a fan wrote.

Met Gala fans noted that Moore looked "fantastic" and "gorgeous" on the red carpet:

"She looks fantastic and looks better with age and I love that Demi is on theme," one tweet read.

"wow! Look at Demi, she's gorgeous," another fan said.

Demi Moore's outfit was made from "archival wallpaper," designer Harris Reed explained

Designer Harris Reed, who walked the runway with Demi Moore, spoke to Vogue and explained that the gown was made out of "vintage archival wallpaper." Moore added that the dress wasn't "heavy at all" despite its vast and elaborate design.

The actress' outfit was accessorized with Cartier diamonds, a collection which will formally launch later this month. While in conversation with Vogue, Moore said:

"I had been wanting to do something with Harris Reed for quite awhile, and being with Cartier along with this year's theme, it felt like a magical combination and collaboration. All I can say is it all fell into perfect alignment."

The jewels that Moore rocked at the Met Gala 2024 was a Chloris necklace, as per Vogue. It had platinum and diamond spirals with an emerald center and was paired with matching diamond and emerald earrings.

Tune in for more Met Gala updates and watch the fashion event on Vogue and its streaming partners such as YouTube.