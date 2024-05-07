“Actual goddess” — Jennifer Lopez impresses fans at the Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet

Met Gala 2024 is currently underway and various celebrities are making appearances on the Met Steps and at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024. Often termed the biggest event of the year for the fashion industry, this annual exhibition takes place on the first Monday in the month of May. It features a specially curated list of attendees that consists of some of the renowned names of the industry.

One of the co-chairs of Met Gala 2024 is Jennifer Lopez, who appeared on the red carpet in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown. Fans of the actress took to social media to praise her form-fitting gown and noted that she always looks like a "goddess."

"Say what you want but Jennifer Lopez will always look like an actual goddess. #MetGala," one person wrote."

"Sparkles all over" — Fans react to Jennifer Lopez's Met Gala 2024 outfit

As mentioned, the biggest fashion event is ongoing and one of the famous actors set to co-chair the Met Gala is Jennifer Lopez. This isn't the actress' first rodeo when it comes to attending the Met Gala as she revealed during her red carpet interview.

It is Lopez's 14th time attending Anna Wintour's 2024 event and she opted for a golden down, resembling a butterfly. In her interview, she also revealed that her Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown consists of "two and half million beads" and took over 800 hours to make.

Fans took to social media to react to her gorgeous appearance.

"Jennifer Lopez looking exquisite and fierce. She sparkles all over," a fan wrote.

"J.Lo always knows how to bring it. That dress was like a whole galaxy on the red carpet. Got the link, gonna check out more pics," another person wrote.

"Co-chair Jennifer Lopez looks phenomenal at the #MetGala," one comment read.

Fans further praised the actress for her Met Gala 2024 red carpet look, calling her a "showstopper."

"JLO SLAY QUEEN MOTHER JENNIFER LOPEZ #MetGala, one person wrote."

"I am finally seeing a showstopper here. It's still too early but so far this look is a standout. A very subjective interpretation of the crystal flowers of J.G. Ballard's book. #MetGala #TheGardenofTime," another comment read.

Other netizens commented:

"It's the explosion of diamond vibes entwining from the epicentre of femininity that strikes me. The leaves on the skirting is the classical clue. All womanhood grows and creeps forward thorgh birth lines. Maybe I'm reading too much into a dress! Utterly stunning piece," a user wrote.

"Jennifer Lopez completely slayed and this is in her top 10 looks ever #MetGala I love the simplicity @JLO's makeup and hair she looks so effortlessly youthful, a star, another person commented."

Jennifer Lopez was joined by Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth as co-chairs of the night. While the rest of them have previously attended the Met Gala before, it is Chris Hemworth's first time gracing the event, accompanied by his wife, Elsa Pataky.

