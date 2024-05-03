Met Gala 2024: Release Date and timings for all regions

The Met Gala, the fashion industry's most prominent exhibition and fundraiser, is an annual event held on the first Monday of May. This year, it falls on May 6, 2024, and will take place at the prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York from 6 to 8 pm ET.

Started by the fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert in 1948 to raise funds for the Costume Institute, the Met Gala has now become a phenomenon with yet another publicist, Anna Wintour, at its helm.

Since its inception, the Met Gala has consistently pushed boundaries in terms of fashion-forwardness and innovation. What began as low-profile dinners has transformed into a highly anticipated and celebrated event, showcasing the creativity and artistry of designers, celebs, and attendees alike.

Taking a look at this year's Met Gala details

Release date and time for all regions

The Met Gala is a cosmopolitan spectacle that draws artists and designers from all corners of the world. It offers a platform where local stars walk the carpet alongside celebrated artists from across the globe, providing a sense of representation.

Be it for fashion enthusiasts, fans of the celebrities attending, or simply the ones who want to join in the hype, the Met Gala is best watched live before social media spoils it. For the multitude of people who want to catch the show but are in a different time zone, the below table should help.

Time Zones Dates Days Time Eastern Time May 6 Monday 6 pm Pacific Time May 6 Monday 3 pm Central Time May 6 Monday 5 pm Greenwich Mean Time May 6 Monday 10 pm Central European Time May 6 Monday 11 pm Eastern European Time May 7 Tuesday 12 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time May 7 Tuesday 9 am Australian Central Daylight Time May 7 Tuesday 7:30 am Indian Standard Time May 7 Tuesday 3:30 am

The themes of the Met Gala 2024

The dress code for the red carpet this year will be The Garden of Time, inspired by a short story by J. G. Ballard, an English novelist and satirist, known for his thought-provoking works that revolve in the realms of human psychology and mass media.

The theme this year is to see the concepts of nature and decay explored, as the artists try and appropriate a book that talks about the concepts of constant creation and destruction in nature.

The theme for the exhibition that will be presented at the Met Museum this year will be Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. A concept closely tied to the dress code theme. Both the exhibit and the designs on the carpet will possibly portray versions of flora and fauna, nature, and the cycle of life and death.

Who will be the hosts this season?

The Met Gala will feature four hosts alongside Anna Wintour this year. Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny will co-chair to make arrangements for the invitees, the performances, the exhibition, and the dinner, along with having the honorable responsibility of promoting the event.

These esteemed co-hosts have earned their honorary positions this year because of their exceptional display of fashion in the past years at the Gala. Their selection as the hosts of this key event is not just a testament to their fashion sensibilities but also a reflection of their relevancy in their respective fields of work.

Zendaya comes with her bold choices and trendsetting glamor from the acting world, which is matched with Chris' classic style of immaculately cut pantsuits. Bad Bunny opens the space to androgynous fashion, a take that is now appreciated and experimented with more than ever. Topping them all off is the queen of fashion, Jennifer Lopez, who comes in with her 25+ years of fashion experience and looks that have become milestones in fashion history.

The four merged are sure to conduct a glamorous Gala and one that will be remembered.

The Met Gala arrivals will be streamed live on Vogue.com on May 6.