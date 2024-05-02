Met Gala 2024: Meet the hosts

With the very first Monday of May inching close, fashionistas are now bracing themselves for yet another edition of the Met Gala. The event is to take place on May 6, at the prestigious Metropolitan Art Museum, which has now become synonymous with the gala itself.

The biggest fashion fundraiser this year will see the most sought-after names in the fashion and entertainment industry dressed to the theme - Garden of Time. The exhibition to grace the spaces of the Met Museum on the big day will be themed - Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion.

The hosts this season are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny. These four co-chairs will not only help promote the event, but will also have a say in planning the theme, dinner, and the performances for the evening.

An introduction to the four co-chairs of the Met Gala 2024

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez has become a household name not only for her musical prowess, powerful voice, and dancing abilities, but also for her bold fashion choices.

Lopez began gathering fame in her early 20s after she toured Japan with her then-musical group. She has been nominated for several music awards, including the Grammys and is known for hits like On the Floor, Ain't your Mama, Let's Get Loud, and more.

Lopez walked the Versace runway in 2020, re-wearing a version of the jungle dress she had worn 20 years back in the 2000s Grammys. The moment was embedded in the minds of fans and fashion lovers alike, creating a milestone in fashion history.

Zendaya

Part of the Emmy award-winning show Euphoria, Zendaya was introduced to the fashion world by the legendary American stylist, Law Roach.

Her fashion choices have always made her the talk of town. Be it the fuschia breastplate by Tom Ford at the 2020 Critics Choice Awards, or the knight's armor-like Versace dress she dawned at the 2018 Met Gala, Zendaya's looks have truly been unforgettable.

Given that she is also a host at the Met Gala this year, many are now eagerly anticipating her look for the red carpet.

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth started with smaller roles such as that of King Arthur for two episodes of the fantasy show Guinevere Jones, before going on to gain international acclaim with his role as Thor in the Marvel movies.

He also appeared in other blockbuster movies such as the Extraction series, Transformers, and Cabin in the Woods. For his role in Thor, Hemsworth received the prestigious People's Choice Award for Best Male Movie Star in 2022.

Fashion also happens to be something that Hemsworth is a natural at, which is reflected in the ease with which he styles himself. A well-tailored immaculately cut pantsuit is his favorite go-to, and he is known to style the same with variation in fabric and design.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny's rise in the English music industry may be fairly new, but he has been a Spanish music star for a while now. After giving chart-breaking Billboard Hits repeatedly, Bad Bunny's demand soared worldwide.

His 2023 hit MONACO, was much acclaimed. He also has several Grammy wins to his name.

Bad Bunny in Met Gala 2023 (Image via Instagram/@nickverreos)

Known for serving androgynous looks, Bad Bunny reiterates the nature of fashion as an art form, blurring the lines of technicalities. His addition brings freshness and youth to the panel of hosts this Met Gala.

The Met Gala 2024 theme, Garden of Time is inspired by J. G. Ballard's short story of the same name, which was written in 1962. It is likely to feature floral and botanical looks.