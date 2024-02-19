When will Met Gala be held in 2024? Co-chairs and more details explored

When it comes to global fashion, the Met Gala is going to leave the world stunned once again in 2024. Scheduled for Monday, May 6, it is going to be a night of spectacular fashion. "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," the theme spans 400 years of fashion history and has its roots firmly planted in the arts, will make its debut at the Met Gala in 2024.

Other than the fashion part, it will be a significant fundraising event for the Costume Institute of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The theme for the evening, "The Garden of Time," was inspired by a J.G. Ballard short story. This represents the fusion of classic elegance and modern flair making a fantastical setting for the evening's fashion story.

Venue and Theme details of Met Gala 2024

The Met Gala is routinely scheduled for the initial Monday of May; on May 6, 2024. The theme for this year, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," delves into the refined aesthetics of bygone eras of fashion. The annual fashion exhibition of the Costume Institute commences on this date each year.

The esteemed event for this year is co-chaired by five celebrities: Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and the ever-present Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue. This lineup guarantees an evening filled with unparalleled sophistication and ingenuity.

The Costume Institute's Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, Andrew Bolton, will be presiding over the exhibition, which will include about fifty historically and aesthetically significant pieces.

Through cutting-edge technology and curation, such as the Pepper's ghost illusion and other sensory techniques, these clothes—which were judged too delicate to wear—will be brought to life, giving visitors a deeper understanding of the complex history and beauty of fashion.

In addition to honoring fashion, the Met Gala 2024 marks the start of the Costume Institute's spring exhibition. The event's enduring charm and its role in fostering a deeper appreciation for the art of fashion are highlighted by this year's theme, a poetic journey through the legacy of fashion.

Together with Anna Wintour, a group of international celebrities serves as co-chairs, representing the event's broad appeal and ability to bring together a variety of industries—from fashion to entertainment—in favor of the arts.

The "Garden of Time" dress code promises a night where fashion transcends time, fusing the past, present, and future into a single, captivating story. It encourages creative interpretation of time's cyclical nature.

The Met Gala 2023 honored the renowned designer's significant career by embracing "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," a reflection of the previous year.

With Amanda Harlech serving as a creative consultant, Andrew Bolton organized the event, which deviated from traditional retrospectives by providing a sophisticated examination of Lagerfeld's diverse legacy.

With an "in honor of Karl" dress code, attendees of the 2023 gala channeled Lagerfeld's legendary tenure across Chanel, Fendi, and his own label, demonstrating the enduring influence of his designs on modern fashion. Each year's Met Gala builds upon its predecessor, celebrating fashion's rich history while eagerly anticipating its future.