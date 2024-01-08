Dua Lipa’s look for the 2024 Golden Globes Awards stuns the fans: “She is the moment”

The 2024 Golden Globes Awards witnessed a mesmerizing fashion moment as Dua Lipa, one of the most anticipated stars of the night, graced the event with her presence.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as the singer, nominated for her song "Dance the Night" from "Barbie" in the Best Original Song category, made her way through the red carpet. Her choice of attire for this significant event was a subject of much anticipation and speculation among fashion enthusiasts and fans alike.

Dua Lipa, known for her bold fashion choices, did not disappoint. The "Houdini" singer selected an exceptional piece from the avant-garde Italian haute couture house Schiaparelli. The gown she adorned speaks of the designer's signature artistic flair. Making her debut at the Golden Globes, Lipa decided to leave a lasting impression in a specially crafted bustier dress made of luxurious black velvet.

The dress was a dramatic creation that encapsulated Schiaparelli's penchant for surrealism. It was adorned with an embroidered bone design in diamonds and gold and featured a unique "umbrella" volume at the hem.

Her appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes Awards set social media ablaze, with fans expressing their adoration and awe, “She is the moment”.

Dua Lipa’s look for the 2024 Golden Globes Awards impressed the fans

This awe-inspiring ensemble was complemented with equally stunning accessories. Lipa completed her look with shoes from Jimmy Choo and archival Tiffany & Co. jewels from 1962.

Statements like "very much obsessed with the Tiffany & Co archival necklace from 1962 worn by Dua Lipa at the Golden Globes tonight 💫," "SHE’S STUNNINGG," and "Dua, you have THE face card" flooded the internet.

These comments highlight the importance of her look as a fashion statement and a collection-worthy moment cherished by her fans.

The choice of the 1962 Tiffany & Co. necklace added a timeless elegance to her modern and edgy attire, creating a striking and unforgettable juxtaposition.

Her ability to blend contemporary style with vintage luxury, coupled with the fans' overwhelming support, showcases the lasting impact of her fashion choices on both her image and the fashion industry.

Dua Lipa’s look for the 2024 Golden Globes Awards stuns the fans(Image via Twitter/@blackoutgomery)

Dua Lipa's appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes Awards was a momentous occasion for her career and the fashion world at large. Her selection of a Schiaparelli gown embellished with an embroidered bone design, and archival Tiffany & Co. jewelry, exemplified her status as a fashion icon.

The reaction of fans and fashion enthusiasts underlines the significance of her choices, turning the event into a memorable fashion milestone. This event will undoubtedly be remembered as a shining example of how a well-curated look can captivate and inspire the history of the red carpet.