7 best-dressed males at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globe Awards, a crucial event for Hollywood, honors the best talent in the film and television industry. The first red carpet event of the year displays an array of dresses, offering a bunch of style inspirations across the globe.

Nowadays, men's wardrobe gets the spotlight, showcasing the sartorial experiments of fashion labels. The Golden Globe Awards was no exception, as male celebrities showcased fashion preferences on the red carpet.

Timothee Chalamet took center stage in his Celine suit. In contrast, the best actor winner, Cillian Murphy, exhibited elegance in his tuxedo, filling the red carpet with sophistication and glamour.

The detailed looks of male celebrities are discussed below.

Jared Leto played safe with his sartorial trials at the Golden Globe Awards

1) Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet, the Wonka actor, attended the 81st Golden Globe Awards with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, twinning in black. Both fashion icons were seen kissing at the event, holding hands, while Timothee posed for fans on the red carpet in the absence of Kylie.

Timothee wrapped himself in a black ensemble from Celine, exuding a glamorous allure on the red carpet. Nominated for Wonka, Timothee looked pretty chic in the sequin blazer over a black dress shirt, coupled with black trousers. He rounded off the look with a sleek black choker, diamond wristwatch, and black boots, striking a perfect red carpet look.

2) Jeremy Allen White

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jeremy White was the buzzing name on the Internet for the last few days due to his Calvin Klein ad campaign photoshoot. His appearance at the Golden Globe Awards added more noise to the buzz. The Bear actor won the best performance award, and he talked in the press room, saying he was proud of the award.

The actor is quite popular with his preferences for oversized clothing, however, on the red carpet, he dropped a suit from Calvin Klein. He paired a high-waisted black trouser with a double-breasted suit attached to satin grosgrain lapels. With his permed hair, Jeremy exuded a touch of sophistication.

3) Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley at Golden Globe ( image via Golden Globes.com)

This is Us actor Justin Hartley chose a neutral tone for the Golden Globe Awards red carpet, flaunting soberness with the subtle color palette. He wore a beige tonal double-breasted blazer with a Satine infusion. Hartley paired a white button-down shirt underneath the blazer with a pair of black leather boots.

4) Jonathan Bailey

Expand Tweet

The Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey chose all white look for the red carpet, offering serenity through his ensemble. He donned the suit from Givenchy, including a pair of white wide-legged trousers, a blazer, and a shirt. The white wool double-breasted blazer was adorned with a satin lapel, seamlessly complemented with black patent leather shoes.

5) Jared Leto

Expand Tweet

Jared Leto rejected any bizarre costume and showed up in Givenchy's suit. He blended the black-and-white color palette. With a black wool double-breasted jacket, Jared wore white pants while keeping his shirt off. He accessorized his wardrobe with a silver necklace and white-black glossy leather gloves.

6) David Oyelowo

Expand Tweet

David Oyelowo, renowned for portraying Martin Luther King Jr., attended the red carpet wearing a dark brown suit. David draped a dark brown blazer from Berlutti, coupled with matching pants and shirt, showcasing a dapper allure.

7) Cillian Murphy

Expand Tweet

Cillian Murphy, the winner of Best Actor for Oppenheimer, reached the stage while his nose was tinted with lipstick, offering some sarcastic moments at the Golden Globe Awards. With a white shirt underneath, Murphy paired a black suit and trousers with a wristwatch and black shoes, exuding gracefulness.

Apart from these celebrities, Jelani Alladin showcased an asymmetrical suit by Leonardo, filling the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles with glitz. Colman Domingo's Louis Vuitton suit created a dapper look, while Lenny Kravitz's Alexander McQueen suit seems pretty unique on the red carpet.