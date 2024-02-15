"The theme this year is honestly amazing": Social media reacts to Met Gala 2024 theme and co-chair announcement 

Through an Instagram post on February 15, Vogue announced the theme for the 2024 Met Gala. As per the announcement, the theme for 2024 is "The Garden of Time." The Metropolitan Museum of Art will host the gala on May 6 to celebrate The Costume Institute's Spring Exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

The Instagram post included a playful video of text messages exchanged between the co-chairs.

The Met Gala is a charity event, also known as the Costume Institute Benefit, aimed to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. It is held in New York every year during the spring season and is known to be the "Oscars of fashion." Every year, the Gala draws the biggest A-list names who interpret the theme by wearing creations by the world's most influential designers.

Last year's theme was Karl Lagerfeld, a legendary designer who passed away in 2019 and who was a regular attendee at the MET Costume Institute. He was one of the most influential designers and acted as a creative director for some of the biggest fashion houses, including Fendi, Chanel, and his own label.

The 2023 Met Gala paid tribute to his work and was attended by hundreds of his close friends and collaborators. Celebs like Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa, and Gisele Bundchen paid tribute to the late designer by wearing vintage Chanel.

After the theme announcement by Vogue went viral on the internet, users took to Reddit to interpret it. Many users also came up with outfit suggestions for celebs, including a Sleeping Beauty color-changing dress and a costume featuring metamorphosis from cocoon to butterfly for Heidi Klum. Here are some of the reactions to the theme:

Comment byu/impeccabletim from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/Simple_Design_7597 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/Simple_Design_7597 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/Simple_Design_7597 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/Simple_Design_7597 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/Simple_Design_7597 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

As per Vogue, this year's exhibit will feature over 250 rare items that haven't been exposed to the public as an ode to the history of fashion. The pieces span 400 years and include designs by couture brands, such as Schiaparelli, Dior, Givenchy, and more.

Who are the Met Gala 2024 co-chairs?

As per the recent Vogue post, the co-chairs for the Met Gala are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth. Honorary chairs include Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

This year will be Hemsworth's second year as a co-host. This will be Zendaya's fifth appearance at the Met, Bad Bunny's third, and JLo's 13th.

While interpreting the theme, Vogue said that this year's theme has "nothing to do with Brothers Grimm or Disney." Instead, it is a celebration of clothing and fashion over time.

As per the magazine, the dress code took inspiration from a short story of the same name by JG Ballard in 1962.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE