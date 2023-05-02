Fact Check: Did Zendaya attend Met Gala 2023? Viral photo debunked

A Twitter post that has been making rounds on social media shows reportedly shows Zendaya at the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. The event, also formally called the Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit, was held on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Fifth Avenue, Manhattan, New York City.

A Twitter account that goes by the name @arisdoja shared a picture of what looked like Zendaya posing for the cameras at the red carpet. As the post went viral, several accounts took to their social media pages and began discussing the photo and were hyped at the American actress and singer's presence at this year's Met Gala.

Soon, many users pointed out that the photo was, in fact, photoshopped. Originally, British singer and songwriter Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet wearing a black gown with frilled bottoms and a long black train. Her face was morphed into Zendaya to make it seem like the latter attended the event. One user clarified the difference and tweeted:

lizzie @lizbedumb whoever changed this to zendaya is actually evil like so many people have been fooled when its actually rita ora #MetGala whoever changed this to zendaya is actually evil like so many people have been fooled when its actually rita ora #MetGala https://t.co/emyQ5e0EfL

Zendaya hasn't been to the Met Gala in four years

Zendaya has been a prominent personality in many prestigious events, so it was natural for her fans to await her presence at the Met Gala. However, the actress hasn't attended the event in the past four years.

She last graced the Met Gala in 2019, where she appeared alongside her good friend and longtime stylist Law Roach. The theme that year was Camp: Notes on Fashion, and Zendaya executed it to perfection. She was dressed up as Cinderella in a classic blue gown, while her friend showed up as Fairy Godmother.

The last time Zendaya was seen at a public event was at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where she was present to accept the Star of the Year award. Before the same, she was seen at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala in Mumbai, India, where she dazzled the audience with her beautiful saree.

Zendaya revealed her absence from this year's Met Gala during her attendance at the Euphoria’s FYC event that was held on Thursday, April 20, 2023. She said:

"I'm gonna disappoint my fans here, but I will be working. Your girl's gotta work and make some movies."

Zendaya was absent for the second consecutive time at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fundraising event. In 2021, she detailed her absence at that year's Met Gala and explained that she was filming for the second season of Euphoria.

Social media users react to Zendaya's photoshopped picture at the Met Gala 2023

Fans gave a varied set of reactions to Zendaya's photoshopped picture at the event. While some were left shocked and clarified the issue, others chose to go along with the joke. Check it out.

Met Gala 2023 saw many A-list celebrities grace the event. Many outfits have slayed the red carpet and many have received a lot of criticism from fans. The theme for this year is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, a tribute to the German fashion designer, creative director, artist, and photographer, Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019.

