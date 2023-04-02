"Princess of red carpets" - Fans go gaga over Zendaya in a saree at NMACC Mumbai event

Dune actress Zendaya arrived in style for the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening event in Mumbai.

The 26-year-old Hollywood star was snapped attending the event in a navy-blue sequined saree with a gold-colored shiny blouse, designed by Rahul Mishra. Her outfit also featured a train with colorful floral designs. She arrived with her rumored beau and Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland, as he donned a black suit.

The Spider-Man couple reportedly landed in Mumbai on Thursday but didn't appear on the Day 1 red carpet on Friday. However, the Euphoria star's appearance at the event on the second day left many of her fans gushing over her outfit. Social media users have been reacting to the 26-year-old actor's viral pictures, as one even declared her the "Princess of red carpets."

"Never misses with her fashion" - Fans hail Zendaya as she donned a saree at the NMACC Mumbai event

Fans of the Spider-Man: Far from Home actress were over the moon about her appearance at the event in a saree. Several netizens took to social media as pictures of the star began surfacing online and praised her look.

Other fans loved her "stunning" and "breathtaking" outfit as she walked the red carpet. There were plenty of reactions from Twitter users, who almost unanimously showered love on the pictures and clips of the 26-year-old star from the Mumbai event.

marissa @xbetternowx @timmyplsloveme this dress makes me want to cry it’s so stunning @timmyplsloveme this dress makes me want to cry it’s so stunning

apple @timmyplsloveme she always EATS @xbetternowx truly breathtaking! i didn’t think she’d be able to top the naacp shego dress sooo soon but I shouldn’t have doubted zendaya x law roach like that 🥺she always EATS @xbetternowx truly breathtaking! i didn’t think she’d be able to top the naacp shego dress sooo soon but I shouldn’t have doubted zendaya x law roach like that 🥺💜 she always EATS

s @amithedrama97 twitter.com/miucclamuse/st… corinne ☆ @MIUCClAMUSE this is the kind of face card that unites the world this is the kind of face card that unites the world https://t.co/ShsnH7OLa6 zendaya in a saree 🥵 zendaya in a saree 🥵😍 twitter.com/miucclamuse/st…

unn @oceunn who would've thought we'd get to see zendaya, gigi hadid, tom holland & law roach together in India fully dressed in Indian attires who would've thought we'd get to see zendaya, gigi hadid, tom holland & law roach together in India fully dressed in Indian attires https://t.co/CfloxbBqtj

새 🐾 @bambbhlight Zendaya is so stunning in saree!!

Zendaya is so stunning in saree!! https://t.co/1ia5lRMD6F

Dishita @dishhitaa Gigi and zendaya literally deserve all the hype for their fits. They ate. Gigi and zendaya literally deserve all the hype for their fits. They ate.

[From left to right] Zendaya, Penélope Cruz, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, and Law Roach at Day 2 of NMACC's opening event in Mumbai (Image via Instagram/@skpopculture)

As mentioned, Marvel Cinematic Universe's current Spider-Man, Tom Holland, was also present at the event. In addition to Tom, supermodel Gigi Hadid, Oscar winner Penélope Cruz, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, and retired fashion stylist Law Roach, well-known for his collaborations with Zendaya, were among the attendees of the NMACC Mumbai event on Saturday night.

Like the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress, Gigi Hadid also sported a saree. Hadid wore a gorgeous white saree with gold lining and a blouse of the same color and design. Other notable celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood also graced the event with their presence.

For the uninitiated, the event was organized to celebrate the opening of NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre), which is, per the official website, "a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space in the sphere of arts."

NMACC is envisioned by Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson. The website also mentions the preservation and promotion of "India's rich art, culture and heritage through varied art forms" as the primary objectives of NMACC.

Zendaya will next be seen in the romantic sports comedy Challengers, which is scheduled to go on floors later this year in September. Apart from this, she is also expected to reprise her role as Chani opposite Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part Two, which is expected to release at the end of 2023.

