Who is Law Roach? Zendaya's stylist announces retirement over 'politics' 

Law Roach, best known for working with Zendaya, has announced that he will be retiring from the fashion world due to "politics and lies." Sharing an image of a text that read "retired," Law Roach posted a message that said:

“My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all.”

Roach then hinted at some factors that led to his decision and said:

“If this business was just about clothes, I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately, it’s not! The politics, the lies and the false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out”

The 44-year-old stylist also didn't go into detail regarding the "lies" and "politics" he said in the message. The celebrity stylist has also styled many others, like Megan Thee Stallion, Hunter Schafer, Kerry Washington, Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, Priyanka Chopra, Lindsay Lohan, and more.

Law Roach is a stylist and image architect who is well-known for transforming the looks of many celebrities. He is also known for his work as a creative director for the Tommy X Zendaya fashion line, which premiered at the Paris Fashion Week.

Law Roach was the first African American to feature on the cover of “The Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Stylists” issue

Law Roach is well-known for the epic, iconic looks that he created as a stylist. From Zendaya's Balmain ensemble to Bella Hadid's look at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, the celebrity stylist has also worked for Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, Zendaya, Monica Brown, Brandy, and Jessie J.

He started his career at a vintage boutique. However, he rose to fame when he styled Kanye West in 2009. The stylist also works on transforming the images of celebrities and newbies entering the business, and hence, he calls himself an “image architect.”

Law further served as one of the judges on America's Next Top Model. He also made history by becoming the first African-American stylist to be included in The Hollywood Reporter's annual Stylist & Stars issue.

Throughout the years, he has worked with plenty of celebrities and styled them for multiple events like Couture Week, Paris Fashion Week, Met Gala, and much more. Furthermore, apart from being Zendaya’s main stylist, he is best known for the comeback look of Celine Dion, as he dressed her up in 2017 when she made a comeback at Paris Fashion Week.

Furthermore, his retirement announcement came just a week after Roach attended the Versace Fall and Winter 2023 show at the Pacific Design Center. All of this has got the netizens wondering if this particular event has anything to do with his retirement decision.

“Huge loss for the red carpets”: Social media users reacted to Law Roach’s retirement announcement

As Law Roach announced that he would no longer be working for fashion girls and celebrities in the business, the netizens were devastated as the stylist is known for some iconic looks. Many also speculated about what "lies" and "politics" could mean. At the same time, some social media users also recalled their favorite looks by the stylist.

Here is how social media users reacted to the announcement of Roach’s retirement:

As of now, the stylist, Law Roach, has not spoken out about what lies and politics he is talking about. He is yet to elaborate on his reason for leaving the fashion industry and his job as a stylist for many celebrities.

