What is Avril Lavigne's net worth? Fortune explored as singer locks lips with Tyga at Paris Fashion Week

Avril Lavigne just confirmed her relationship with rapper Tyga, after the duo shared a k**s at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer Party during Paris Fashion Week.

While the couple were rumored to be together for a while, they made their relationship official by cozying up at the party. Tyga was also seen wrapping his arms around Avril at the party.

Later that evening, Avril Lavigne and Tyga also posed for some pictures together. Rumors of the duo being a couple grew stronger after the two were seen seated together last week at Paris Fashion Week. However, with the lip-locking instance, the duo have now made their secret relationship public.

Avril Lavigne was previously engaged to Mod Sun, however, the duo broke up. Meanwhile, Tyga previously dated Kylie Jenner, but they broke up in 2017.

Now that Avril Lavigne is all of the news for her new relationship, fans, and followers are wondering about her life and her net worth.

With a net worth of over $60 million, Avril Lavigne’s main source of income is her music

Avril Lavigne, the Canadian-French singer, is also a songwriter, actor, and fashion designer. Born in 1984, the 38-year-old singer started off at the young age of 17, with her debut album, Let Go. She became one of the youngest female soloists to reach No. 1 in several countries, including the UK and the USA, and currently has a net worth of $60 million.

With more than 8 studios, she has had plenty of awards and nominations to her name. Having recorded and released plenty of songs over the years, Avril Lavigne has earned the majority of her fortune through her albums.

She also experimented with acting and was seen in a 2002 episode of Sarina, The Teenage Witch. The singer also made a cameo in a number of films like Going The Distance and Over The Hedge.

These movies made millions at the box office and made her the eighth-best Canadian actor in Hollywood as per a 2006 Canadian Magazine.

Apart from music and acting, she also owns a clothing line, Abbey Dawn, which was a huge rage among the masses at one point in time. All of this contributes to her yearly income of roughly $8 million.

She also purchased real estate and owned mansions in Beverly Hills, which were bought in 2004 for $4.5 million. The singer bought another mansion in 2007 for $9.5 million. Avril also has another massive bungalow in Malibu, which cost her about $8 million.

All of this contributes to her net worth, which at the moment is more than $60 million.

Fans reacted to Avril and Tyga opening up about their relationship

It was once again proven that word spreads faster on social media and the same happened when Lavigne and Tyga shared a k**s at Paris Fashion Week.

The news of the duo being a couple took the internet by storm. People on social media were surprised, happy, and confused, all at once. However, many couldn’t stop themselves from sharing their astonishment at the news.

While netizens are sharing their surprise at the news, neither Avril nor Tyga have made any statements about the same as of writing this article.

