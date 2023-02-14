"No trouble getting that last Pringle out the tube": Kendall Jenner hands photoshop fail sparks hilarious reactions

American model Kendall Jenner sparked hilarious reactions online after fans pointed out a photoshop fail in her recent series of pictures.

On February 11, the 27-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share a carousel of photos with the caption "31 hours." A picture from the series shows Jenner kneeling down in a string bikini while supporting herself with her fingertips.

Screenshot of an internet user reacting to Kendall Jenner's allegedly photoshopped picture. (Image via Instagram)

However, internet sleuths found her right hand to be abnormally elongated as she was apparently trying to support and pose at the same time.

While another possibility could be that Kendall Jenner's picture was taken with a 0.5x lens on an iPhone, which generally distorts pictures in the corners, netizens were convinced that the reality star had a photoshopping faux pas which eventually got caught.

"Plastic expands on heat": Internet reacts hilariously on Kendall Jenner's allegedly photoshopped picture

After Kendall Jenner's allegedly photoshopped picture in a string bikini went viral, internet reacted to it. While several users expressed no surprise at the use of Photoshop by a model, some defended her by stating that her fingers looked elongated because of the angle.

However, most of them just hilariously reacted to the situation, calling her "slendergirl," "salad fingers," etc. Check out some of these reactions below:

Screenshot of an internet user reacting to Jenner's alleged Photoshop fail. (Image via Instagram)

This is not the first time that Kendall Jenner has been accused of photoshopping her pictures. In fact, she and her famous sisters have been in the headlines numerous times for their pictures and for propagating unhealthy body types in public.

In November 2022, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star came under fire for allegedly photoshopping her waist in some social media pictures; Jenner shared a series of pictures from SKIMS' swimwear where her waist looked different from other campaign photos released on social media.

Aside from Kendall, Kim and Khloe Kardashian have also been scrutinized for using Photoshop in their pictures.

In January 2022, Khloe was criticized online for sharing a photo of herself on her Instagram handle, where her hands looked slender and longer than usual. The reality star had previously admitted that she likes “a good filter, good lighting, and an edit here and there,” when it comes to her pictures.

In December 2022, Kim Kardashian caused a stir after she posted an unedited picture of the Kardashian-Jenner clan at Kris Jenner's Christmas party. However, fans believed the picture was morphed and pointed out several mistakes in it.

Kardashian did not address the allegations directly but posted a video where it seemed like all of them had actually posed for the family picture.

