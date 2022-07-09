 "Stop this!!": Blockberry Creative receives criticism for photoshopping LOONA's Olivia Hye pictures 

Music recording company Blockberry Creative has come under fire for unnecessarily photoshopping LOONA’s Olivia Hye’s pictures. According to fans, the latest pictures of the K-pop idol have been edited to make her look more petite.

The group’s fandom, known as Orbit, has taken to various social media platforms to express their disappointment and rage over the current situation.

One fan shared the edited images and commented:

"Stop this!!! This editing is ridiculous."

Although picture and video editing has become a common phenomenon these days, extreme photoshopping can tend to become toxic. Over the years, social media influencers have begun voicing their opinions and knowledge about body positivity and being comfortable in one's own skin.

Blockberry Creative's extreme photoshopping angers Orbits worldwide

On July 2, 2022, LOONA’s music recording label took to the group’s official Instagram account to upload pictures of the behind-the-scenes activities of the members.

While each member wore dazzling ensembles and looked ethereal in their outfits as they flaunted charming poses, many netizens noticed that group mate Olivia Hye’s pictures were extremely edited.

Styled in a white tube top and blue shorts with knee-length socks and white shoes, the label uploaded two close-up pictures and a distant shot of the idol standing on the famous Music Bank staircase.

Upon seeing her pictures, netizens noticed that the group’s agency, Blockberry Creative, photoshopped Olivia Hye’s pictures to the extent that anyone could discern the inconsistencies. Fans also noticed that the label edited the K-pop idol's skin color and used a polishing tool to make her skin look flawless.

Soon enough, Orbits took to Twitter and Instagram to tag Blockberry Creative in their posts. They called out the music recording company for its inappropriate behavior towards the singer by heavily altering her pictures. Orbits also stated that the label took photoshopping a little too far as they couldn't even recognize Olivia Hye at first.

🍎 fruit cup is meeting loona! @suguyamie THOUGHT BBC TOOK THE PHOTOSHOP A LIL TOO FAR BUT IT WAS JUST SUNMI THOUGHT BBC TOOK THE PHOTOSHOP A LIL TOO FAR BUT IT WAS JUST SUNMI 😭

N 🦊 FL!P THAT 4 TIMES LOONA @lesyeuxdeyves harassing the girls, invading their privacy multiple times, photoshop them/alter their appearence, harassed other orbits. Yeah idc about your pics harassing the girls, invading their privacy multiple times, photoshop them/alter their appearence, harassed other orbits. Yeah idc about your pics

charlieⁿ @coloronthewalls olivia hye saying she doesnt like photoshop. she knows she doesnt need to be whitewashed and look skinnier olivia hye saying she doesnt like photoshop. she knows she doesnt need to be whitewashed and look skinnier

Fans question Olivia Hye's previous pictures (Image via @loonatheworld/Instagram)

Fans quickly notice deleted posts (Image via @loonatheworld/Instagram)

After the situation escalated, K-pop idol Olivia Hye herself requested Blockberry Creative to remove the pictures and upload the ones without any filters or editing. Within minutes, the original pictures were taken down, followed by a swift upload of the unedited ones.

Nevertheless, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice and had already taken screenshots of the photoshopped pictures.

Even after correcting their mistakes, fans were upset with the music recording company’s choices and the fact that they promote unrealistic standards of beauty. Such an act can be damaging to both K-pop idols and fans.

However, with the unfiltered pictures posted, fans hope to see more authentic pictures going forward.

Meanwhile, LOONA made their much-anticipated comeback to the K-pop music scene on June 20, 2022. The girl group released their summer special mini-album Flip That, along with the official music video for the title track of the same name.

