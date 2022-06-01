LOONA's first World Tour: Dates, venues, tickets and all you need to know

K-pop girl group LOONA has just announced that they will be holding their first ever world tour. They have announced the dates and venues for the American leg of the tour so far.

The tour, titled 'LOONATHEWORLD', is a joint venture between Block Berry Creative (the group's agency) and My Music Taste. Tickets for the American leg of the world tour will go on sale on June 4 at 12 am KST. More information regarding the sale of the tickets and prices will be released later.

Earlier in the month, it was reported that Blockberry Creative's girl group will make a comeback in June 2022. This will be the Butterfly singers' first new album release in a year, following the June 2021 release of their fourth mini-album, '&.'

LOONA's world tour will begin on August 2, 2022

The group plans to kick off their world tour by performing in multiple locations in North America, after making their comeback this month. They have released a teaser poster revealing the dates and locations of the North American leg of the tour.

The first concert will take place on August 2 in Los Angeles, and the group will then travel to San Francisco, Denver, Kansas City, Chicago, Louisville, Reading, and Washington DC, before finishing off the tour in New York. The schedule is given below.

August 2, 2022 - Los Angeles - The Wiltern

August 4, 2022 - San Francisco - The Midway

August 6, 2022 - Denver - Fillmore Auditorium

August 8, 2022 - Kansas City - Uptown Theater

August 11, 2022 - Chicago - Radius Chicago

August 13, 2022 - Louisville - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

August 15, 2022 - Reading - Santander Arena

August 17, 2022 - Washington DC - MGM National harbor

August 19, 2022 - New York - Palladium Times Square

The group held their first live concert of the year in February 2022. The highly anticipated event took place seven months after their two-day virtual fan meeting in 2021. Due to the overwhelming response from the fans, the two-day concert was turned into a three-day event. As a result, a second concert was held on February 11 at 8 p.m. as part of their 'LOONAVERSE: FROM' tour.

More about the group

LOONA is currently competing on Mnet's idol competition show Queendom 2. The show is the second run of the famous survival show Queendom, where six female teams are selected to compete against each other in a comeback battle, with each releasing a new single on the same day and time to see who can top the charts.

The K-pop group made its debut in August 2018. Since then, the band's twelve members have captivated fans with hits like Hi High, Butterfly, So What, and Why Not? among others. The group won the award for "Best Korean Act of 2018" at the MTV Europe Music Awards in their first year. As evidenced by their growing fanbase, the group continues to capture the attention of music fans.

They were also recognised on American radio programmes for having one of the most popular songs last year. The group has also featured on international music charts such as iTunes and Billboard 200.

