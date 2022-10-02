Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths cast list: Hunter King, Rhiannon Fish and others star in HMM film

HMM's new film, Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths, is set to air on the network on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The movie centers around two sisters with contrasting personalities, and how they're forced to work together after inheriting a detective agency.

The official synopsis of the film, as per Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, reads:

''Fraternal twins Nikki and Nora are forced back into each other's lives when they inherit a detective agency. As they solve a murder, they realize their differences may be their greatest advantage.''

The movie stars Hunter King and Rhiannon Fish in the lead roles, along with many others in pivotal supporting roles. Without further ado, keep reading to find out more details about the cast of the new HMM film.

1) Hunter King as Nikki Sullivan

Hunter King stars as Nikki Sullivan in Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths. King looks in fine form in the film's preview, and viewers can look forward to an impressive performance from this highly talented actress.

Her other TV and film credits include Hollywood Heights, Life in Pieces, and The Young and the Restless, to name a few.

2) Rhiannon Fish as Nora Sullivan

Actress Rhiannon Fish dons the role of Nora Sullivan. She looks quite impressive in the trailer, and shares great chemistry with her onscreen sister, Hunter King. Both sisters have contrasting personalities but are now forced to work together. It'll be interesting to see how Nora's character pans out in the film.

Apart from Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths, Rhiannon Fish has appeared in Neighbours, The 100, Home and Away, and many more.

3) Madison Smith (Robby Watts)

Madison Smith stars as Officer Robby Watts in the film. Not many other details about his character are known at this point. Smith is a noted television actor Canada who has been a part of shows like Salvation, The Order, and Narcoleap.

4) David Attar as Detective Sanchez

Actor David Attar plays the role of Detective Sanchez in the film. Details about his role are currently being kept under tight wraps, but he's expected to play a pivotal role in the film. Attar has worked on The 100, LEGO Chima, and Marvel Super Hero Adventures.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film features many others in prominent supporting roles, including:

Tina Grant Rebecca Bolton

Dean McKenzie as George Bolton

Blake Stadel as Karl Ashcroft

Bronwen Smith as Alice Rogers

Burkley Duffield as Ben Holmes

Tony Alcantar as Cliff Kingston

Mike Dopud as Mitch Grimes

Zachary Loewen as Mason Grimes

Angela Nisheeta as Secretary

Dawn Harvey as Marguerite

Mila Jones as Becca

Stacy Fair as Ben’s neighbor

Ashley Diana Morris as Angelica Banes

Sarah Jones as a director

The movie is directed by Kevin Fair and is based on a story by Dianne Dixon. The screenplay is penned by Marcy Holland.

You can watch the new mystery film, Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

