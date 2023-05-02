Create

"Best moment of the Met Gala so far" - Tennis fans overjoyed at Serena Williams' surprise pregnancy announcement 

By Urvi Mehra
Modified May 02, 2023 02:18 GMT
Serena Williams
Serena Williams' pregnancy announcement sparks joy among tennis fans

Serena Williams caught the tennis world by storm as she announced the news of her second pregnancy with husband Alexis Ohanian.

On May 1, Williams showed off her and her husband Alexis Ohanian's looks for the 2023 Met Gala set to the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" to honor the late designer. While showing off their outfits, the former World No. 1 also revealed that she was expecting her second child.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," she captioned the post on Instagram.

Ohanian also shared the happy news on social media. He mentioned that their daughter, Olympia, is going to be the best big sister, as she has been asking and praying for a sibling for a long time.

"Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister—she's been asking & praying for this for a minute," Ohanian tweeted.
Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it 😁 and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister—she's been asking & praying for this for a minute. #MetGala https://t.co/Ycv9FBtV61

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg congratulated the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

"Congrats, @serenawilliams!," he posted.
Congrats, @serenawilliams! twitter.com/etnow/status/1…

Tennis fans were overjoyed to learn the news of Serena Williams' second pregnancy as well, as felicitations poured in from around the world.

"The three of us???? Serena Williams is expecting. Congratulations! Best moment of the #MetGala so far!," one fan tweeted.
THE THREE OF US???? Serena Williams is expecting 🥹Congratulations! Best moment of the #MetGala so far! Via Instagram! https://t.co/wnBECujdNk

Other fans wished the 23-time Grand Slam champion a safe pregnancy after she underwent a terrifying near-death experience while giving birth to her daughter Olympia.

"So happy for you guys! Let Serena have a healthy pregnancy and delivery! All eyes on the docs this time!," a fan commented.
@alexisohanian @OlympiaOhanian So happy for you guys! Let Serena have a healthy pregnancy and delivery! All eyes on the docs this time!
"I hope she gets the care she deserves this time," another fan chimed in.
@QondiNtini @serenawilliams I hope she gets the care she deserves this time! 💜 💜💜

Here are some more fan reactions to the former World No. 1's pregnancy announcement:

The G.O.A.T Serena Williams is Pregnant with her Second Child 😍🥰 Congrats to Serena and Alexis Ohanian ❤️❤️❤️❤️Family of 4 Loading……….. 🥰🥰🥰🥰#MetGala https://t.co/kL1bmOlSRm
Seeing Serena pregnant and happy post-retirement gives my heart nothing but pure joy! I know that she’s wanted another baby and a sibling for Olympia. This is so so so beautiful!
Serena Williams is expecting a second child. https://t.co/fNwXu23qYH
Olympia and now her sibling bracing the #MetGala with their parents, ICONIC! @serenawilliams @alexisohanian https://t.co/x2QH4TEJYi
The G.O.A.T Serena Williams is Pregnant with her Second Child 😍🥰 Congrats to Serena and Alexis Ohanian ❤️❤️❤️❤️Family of 4 Loading……….. 🥰🥰🥰🥰#MetGala https://t.co/kL1bmOlSRm
@josemorgado Hope this time things goes well with her pregnancy 🙏
@josemorgado So happy for her!!!! Olympia will get a sibling. Yay!!!
OMG!!! Congratulations! (No wonder Serena was falling asleep on his shoulder.) twitter.com/alexisohanian/…

Met gala is a reveal party! Congrats @serenawilliams and @karliekloss 👏🏻❤️ #babyontheway

"I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete" - What Serena Williams said about "growing her family" during her retirement announcement

Serena Williams with husband Alexis Ohanian at the 2022 US Open
Serena Williams with husband Alexis Ohanian at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams announced her decision to retire at the 2022 US Open in a long essay she penned for Vogue magazine, where she also revealed her intention to grow her family with husband Alexis Ohanian. More importantly, the American made it very clear that she had no intentions of getting pregnant again while still being a professional athlete.

"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family. I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out," Williams said.

Williams and Ohanian welcomed their first daughter Olympia on September 1, 2017, two months before their wedding in November.

