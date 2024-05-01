What is the theme of Met Gala 2024? Date, venue, and more details explored

Last year, in 2023, the "fashion's biggest night out" Met Gala theme was a tribute to the fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, who was passionate about expressing art in different forms of style. The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute attendee encouraged others to do the same while revolutionizing fashion. Following the themes in 2021 and 2022, the fundraising event was hosted twice, once in September and then in May.

The two themes, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' and 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' deep dived into the legacy of American fashion history. In 2024, however, the theme explores a much larger approach, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.' At the 2024 Met Gala, to be held in New York City on Monday, May 6, 2024, artists, celebrities, and A-list Hollywood stars will showcase their beautiful outfits according to this year's theme.

In a February 15, 2024, post, the official Instagram account of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, @metmuseum, shared what the audience can expect from the upcoming Met Gala, giving a slight glimpse into the celebrity attendees as well.

"The 2024 Benefit, also known as The Met Gala, celebrates the opening of 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' and provides The Costume Institute with its primary source of annual funding for exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations, and capital improvements."

Met Gala 2024, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, will be held on Monday, May 6, in New York City

The Instagram reel posted to the Met Museum account disclosed that after the event on May 6, the exhibition will be open to the public on May 10. Co-chairs for this year's Met Gala include fan favorites Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Anna Wintour, and Zendaya.

It further shared glimpses into the garment exhibition from The Met's Costume Institute collection. The May 1, 2024, post also stated that the exhibition expands to "dynamic and sensorial capacities." A few pieces from Olivier Theyskens (Belgian, b. 1977), Christian Dior (French, 1905–1957), and Charles Frederick Worth were shown. The description stated:

"Take a peek at a few garments that will be on view in the exhibition, which explores the dynamic, sensorial capacities (sights, sounds, even smells) of masterworks in The Met's Costume Institute collection."

The caption also mentioned that with the help of modern technology, such as AI and lighter projection, these items were brought to life once again:

"Uses AI, animation, light projection, soundscapes, x-rays, and more to bring to life garments so fragile they can no longer be displayed on a mannequin. #ReawakeningFashion."

As per the official Vogue April 25, 2024, article, over 250 unseen and exclusive items from the Met Gala Costume Institute's collection will feature in this year's Met Gala. The items will include designs by Schiaparelli, Dior, and Givenchy, most of which are too delicate to be worn again.

Andrew Bolton and Wendy Yu Curator shared that this year's theme will also include a separate segment or "zone" for Land, Sea, and Sky as a "tribute to the natural world," he said:

"It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion."

With the theme being 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' the dress code to be followed is The Garden of Time. Additionally, the inspiration behind this code is J.G. Ballard's story, written in 1962. This leaves each attendee to their own interpretation of the context, allowing individuality to enter the world of self-expression through fashion.

Fans can livestream the Met Gala 2024 on Vogue's website or follow the Vogue Instagram account.