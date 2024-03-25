"Her beauty is out of this world": Fans swoon over BLACKPINK Jisoo’s look for the Dior La Mousse Foaming Cleanser campaign

BLACKPINK Jisoo, the brand ambassador of Dior Beauty was a part of the Dior La Mousse Foaming Cleanser campaign held on March 22, 2023. The latest campaign showed Jisoo, the brand ambassador of Dior since 2019, playing around with the cleanser and showing her face post-cleansing routine.

For the campaign of the Dior Beauty La Mousse Foaming Cleanser, BLACKPINK Jisoo wore an all-white ensemble. When fans saw the images shared by the brand on social media, they took to comment on how much they liked the singer's looks with one fan even stating:

"Her beauty is out of this world. "

Fans swoon over Jisoo’s look (Image via Instagram/@diorbeauty)

Dior Beauty La Mousse Foaming Cleanser takes off impurities, dirt particles, and makeup residue all at once after a cleansing session. It leaves the skin hydrated all day long and soothes any feeling of discomfort. The foaming cleanser is priced at $63.37 on Dior Beauty's official website and is also available for the same price at Sephora, Nordstrom, and Amazon

Fans were in awe of Jisoo's look for the Dior La Mousse Foaming Cleanser campaign. While many called her the queen and the princess of Dior, others called her the "It girl" for the brand. Fans were excited to see her in another campaign for Dior Beauty and the same was evident in the comments they shared.

Fans swoon over Jisoo’s look (Image via SportsKeeda)

Fans swoon over Jisoo’s look (Image via SportsKeeda)

More details about BLACKPINK Jisoo’s look for the Dior La Mousse Foaming Cleanser campaign

BLACKPINK Jisoo was a part of the campaign for Dior's new cleanser and the pictures of the same were shared on social media. When fans saw the pictures, they claimed that they loved her look with others calling her "Princess" and "Queen Dior.

For the Dior La Mousse Foaming Cleanser campaign, BLACKPINK Jisoo wore an all-white ensemble. She paired a white pullover sweater with a ribbed white tank top and white denims.

Her hair was straight and flowed down her back and she had a dewy foundation base for her face. This made her face look free of impurities showcasing the cleaner's role in her skincare routine.

She added a touch of mascara to highlight her eyes and applied some highlighter to her high points and her inner corners. All the products used for the commercial were from Dior Beauty.

Dior La Mousse Foaming Cleanser is infused with purifying French water lily and is known for its purifying properties. The foaming cleanser, which has an airy texture, is likely to enhance skin hydration and protect the skin barrier. Its lightweight gel transforms into a milky foamy texture upon contact with water.

Jisoo was part of a campaign for Dior La Mousse Foaming Cleanser. It is available on Dior Beauty's official website, Sephora, Nordstrom, and Amazon. for $63.37.