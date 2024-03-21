7 Best drugstore long-lasting mascaras of 2024

Makeup enthusiasts and everyday consumers alike nowadays are unable to go without long-lasting mascaras. Mascaras are a staple in modern makeup, and every manufacturer is always inventing new formulas and brush designs to give us longer, thicker lashes. However, we should also be concerned about how long our mascaras stay, since flaking can ruin our carefully applied makeup.

No matter if you are a beginner or a pro makeup person, you would look forward to long-lasting mascaras. Even drugstore brands offer amazing mascaras at affordable prices.

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few products, let us know your views in the comments.

1) Elf Lash Xtndr mascara

The Elf Lash Xtndr mascara will make your eyelashes look longer than they actually are by mimicking the effect of buildable tube technology. Each lash is separated by the mascara's flexible, tapered silicone brush. It has a formula that is resistant to clumping, flaking, and smudges.

With just a little warm water, you can wash off this long-lasting mascara. To strengthen and improve the health of eyelashes, it contains 5% jojoba seed oil.

Price- $7

2) CoverGirl Lash Blast Cleantopia Mascara

Made primarily of plant-based cellulose, the CoverGirl Lash Blast Cleantopia Mascara draws inspiration from the restorative properties of nature. The ingredients in this mascara include ceramide, aloe vera, and rainforest maracuja oil which is acquired from sustainable sources. The ingredients are primarily derived from natural sources.

Each lash is wrapped, lifted, and volumized from root to tip with this long-lasting mascara. It works well with every kind of eyelash. This clump-free, smudge-proof, flake-proof mascara can last for up to 24 hours without fading.

Price- $10.48 (Amazon)

3) Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

This amazing Essence mascara will transform your natural eyelashes into long, curly, and dramatically volumized lashes that will turn heads. Lash volume is always just right with the help of the classic conical-shaped fiber brush.

The Lash Princess False Lash Mascara creates a dramatic effect by separating and defining your lashes. Impressive volume and curved length are achieved effortlessly with the conic form fiber brush. A person can use this mascara for hours and not worry about it flaking or fading.

Price- $4.99

4) L’Oreal Voluminous Panorama Washable Mascara

Take advantage of L’Oreal Voluminous Panorama Mascara to get the long, thick lashes you've always wanted. Designed with a multi-level bristle brush, this long-lasting mascara coats lashes evenly from inside to out for maximum volume.

You can also get panoramic volume from corner to corner using this formula. Eyes look 1.4 times bigger thanks to the fanned-out appearance of the lashes. Additionally, for up to twenty-four hours, this formulation does not clump, smudge, or flake.

Those with sensitive eyes or who wear contact lenses may appreciate this mascara's ophthalmologist-tested formula.

This product contains a 5% stretchflex compound, which makes the lashes look thick and supple. The long-lasting mascara uses a bristle brush with multiple levels to apply eyelash extensions evenly.

Price- $15.99.

5) Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

Lashes will look longer and thicker than ever before with Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara. Exclusive to Sky High Mascara is the Flex Tower brush, which ensures that every lash is coated. Using a combination of bamboo extracts and fibers, this mascara boasts a unique formula.

Wearing this Waterproof Mascara will keep your lashes looking gorgeous all day long. Use an oil-based, waterproof eye makeup remover to effortlessly remove it. Those with sensitive eyes or who wear contact lenses can be certain that this product has passed the allergy and ophthalmologist testing requirements.

Price: $12.99

6) Innisfree Skinny Waterproof Microcara Mascara

A waterproof mascara that won't smear or break Innisfree Skinny Waterproof Microcara Mascara stays for long hours. Two layers are formed: one by a non-hydrophilic powder that is robust against tears, and another by a film polymer that blocks sebum. The enhanced layering protection prevents eyelash makeup from smearing and keeps it clean.

Avoid drooping while keeping eyelashes curled in a permed style. To maintain curled lashes for an extended duration, one uses a feather-light powder that clings firmly to the lashes. The new slim micro brush makes it easier to apply material evenly and smoothly, eliminating messy clumps. A thin, eye-specific microbrush deftly lifts and separates each lash from its lowest point.

Price: $15

7) L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Lift Washable Mascara

Telescopic Lift Washable Mascara will take your eyelashes to the next level. This lengthening mascara provides quick volume and lift and stays on for up to 36 hours, with a noticeable length increase of up to 5 mm. This long-lasting mascara will condition, volumize, and lift your eyelashes. The lashes are separated with the brand's new double-hook bristle brush. Lash lift is maintained for up to 36 hours with the help of a ceramide-infused composition.

Price: $14.99

These are seven drugstore long-lasting mascaras you can try in 2024. These mascaras can be bought both online as well as offline.