Miss Me More singer Kelsea Ballerini celebrated her 30th birthday recently. She is also celebrating the launch of her first-ever makeup collaboration with makeup brand CoverGirl. This celebrity collaboration is CoverGirl’s first since 2017 and the products in question are Liquid Glitter Eyeshadows.

The liquid eyeshadows, called Exhibitionist by Kelsea Ballerini Liquid Glitter Eyeshadows, come in five limited-edition rose gold shades with a metallic finish. These shades are inspired by Kelsea’s favourite holiday looks.

The Peter Pan singer also gave each of the shades a unique name: Nashville Dream, Golden Magic, Sparkly Boots, Glitter Up, and Forever.

The Kelsea Ballerini X CoverGirl Exhibitionist liquid glitter eyeshadows retail for $13 on Ulta Beauty and can be availed from Walgreens as well.

Kelsea Ballerini X CoverGirl Exhibitionist liquid glitter eyeshadows are highly pigmented and represent Ballerini's younger self

The Kelsea Ballerini X CoverGirl Exhibitionist liquid glitter eyeshadows add sparkle to any eye makeup look and are ideal for day and night wear. The liquid glitter eyeshadows feature a buildable, lightweight formula that glides on smoothly and offers effortless, comfortable, all-day wear.

It is a multi-dimensional shimmer eyeshadow with a smooth glide application and a non-sticky texture. They are lightweight and provide a comfortable, non-tacky feel. The formula is quick-drying to minimize fallout and is Leaping Bunny Approved, indicating it is cruelty-free and not tested on animals.

The liquid glitter eyeshadows are available in the following shades:

Glitter Up: A sheer, shimmery light pink shade, ideal for days when one wants to go for nude-looking glossy eye makeup

Nashville Dream: A glittery rose gold shade that can enhance the eye makeup with its unique color

Golden Magic: A classic golden, shimmer shade for the eyes. One can wear it alone for a glam makeup look or pair it with another shade to amplify the eye makeup

Sparkly Boots: A shimmery, sand shade that sits well with neutral eye makeup looks

Forever: A rose pink shade that leans toward dark, glitter-based eye shadows

Commenting on her collaboration with CoverGirl, Kelsea Ballerini stated that she wanted the product to represent her and the things she loves. The singer, who celebrated her 30th birthday in September, stated that she is in her season of play and that there is no better way to celebrate than with some sparkle.

Sharing her inspiration behind curating the liquid glitter eyeshadows, Ballerini stated:

"Being able to find things that connect you to your younger self and help make you feel light and airy and youthful, I think that's really important. To me, glitter helps you get there quickly."

The singer shared that it took a lot of back and forth, deciding and getting the names approved, as she tried to honor her Nashville roots and song lyrics via the same. Ballerini wore the shade Golden Magic to her People’s Choice Awards performance.

The Kelsea Ballerini X CoverGirl Exhibitionist liquid glitter eyeshadows are available for sale on all retailing platforms that comprise CoverGirl products like Ulta, Target, Walgreens, and Amazon.