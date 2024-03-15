7 Best Maybelline lip products to try in 2024

Maybelline lip products are known for their high-quality formula that is comparable to its luxury counterparts despite their purse-friendly price tags. With its iconic “Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s Maybelline” tagline, the brand has produced countless makeup bag must-haves since its humble beginnings in 1915.

Maybelline’s mission? “Makeup for every look, style, and skin tone” with no hassle, high-performing formulas that are tried and tested on the streets.

When it comes to lip makeup, Maybelline has a roster of products that every makeup aficionado needs for plump, luscious lips. It includes nourishing lip balms, lip glosses, lip liners, and highly pigmented lipsticks in varying finishes.

Note: This list is curated according to the writer. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite brands and products. Please let us know more in the comments.

7 Best Maybelline lip products to try

From classic mattes to sultry glosses, and vibrant hues to subtle nudes, these are the Maybelline lip products everyone needs in their makeup bag:

Super Stay Vinyl Ink Lipcolor

Color Sensational “Made for All” Lipstick

Lifter Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid

Baby Lips Medicated Lip Balm

Color Sensational The Mattes

Color Sensational The Creams

Lifter Plump Gloss

1) Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear Liquid Lipcolor

Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid is a long-lasting lipstick that marries two favorite attributes in a lipstick—shine and longevity. With a color lock formula, it promises no-budge lip color with up to 16 hours of wear that is perfect for all-day, all-night luscious lips.

This Maybelline lip product has a thicker, opaque-looking formula typical in liquid lipsticks and has a distinctive shiny, slightly glossy finish.

Price: $12.99 (available in 20 shades)

2) Color Sensational Made for All Lipstick

Dubbed 'Allure’s Best Classic Red Lipstick Shade of 2020,' Color Sensational Made for All lipstick has a line of specially curated and tested pigments that look sensational on every complexion. With honey nectar in the formula, this product leaves the lips with a smooth and comfortable feel. It comes in universal shades such as pink, red, and purple, with both satin and matte finishes.

Price: $7.49 (available in 7 shades)

3) Lifter Gloss Lip Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid

Lifter lip gloss is Maybelline's secret to hydrated and fuller-looking lips without leaving a sticky feel. With a nourishing formula infused with hyaluronic acid, this gloss visibly smooths the lip surface to enhance the contour with a hydrated, high-shine finish.

Price: $10.99 (available in 20 shades)

4) Baby Lips Dr. Rescue Medicated Lip Balm

Baby Lips is for dry and chapped lips as this balm promises to seal lip moisture for up to 12 hours. With an exclusive medicated care formula, it fastly soothes dry lips with eucalyptus while giving a refreshing touch of icy menthol and a subtle coral shade.

This Maybelline lip product also has shea butter, honey, and centella asiatica to further plump and seal in the moisture to help maintain a full healthy pout.

Price: $5.49

5) Color Sensational The Mattes Lipstick

Color Sensational Matte Lipstick has an indulgent creamy texture that leaves the lips with a lightweight feel and luxurious matte finish. With a highly pigmented formula infused with caring oils, this matte lipstick delivers vibrant colors while giving the lips a rich feel for a smooth, and supple pout.

This Maybelline lip product has a rich, warm range of nude, pink, red, and plum shades that are ultra-flattering.

Price: $7.49 (available in 14 shades)

6) Color Sensational The Creams Lipstick

Color Sensational The Creams lipstick is made with a highly pigmented color and it gives an indulgent creamy texture without feathering or bleeding.

Enriched with shea butter, this nourishing creamy lipstick provides welcome hydration for dry and thirsty lips with its collection of rich and flattering shades of nude, pink, red, and plum.

Price: $7.49, available in 30 shades

7) Lifter Plump Lip Plumping Gloss

Lifter Plump Lip Plumping Gloss promises to transform lips into pouty, glossy-colored glory in one easy swipe. With the Maxi-Lip formula enriched with chili pepper, the lip plumper gives the lips an intense heated sensation and a lasting plump effect.

Price: $12.99 (available in 8 shades)

Maybelline lip products are must-have staples for makeup aficionados who want statement-making lip makeup without splurging on expensive lipsticks. From lipsticks to glosses and balms available in dozens of shades and different finishes, there is an array of Maybelline lip products to choose from.

