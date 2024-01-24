2024 is the year of versatile and multidimensional makeup products. Recently, some of the best matte lipsticks have made a splash for their timeless quality. These come in various shades, textures, and finishes, and it depends on each individual which ones they prefer using as per the occasion and their requirements.

Matte lipsticks have been in trend since the 1990s, and they have stuck around since then. The best matte lipsticks have been proven to be long-lasting and comfortable to wear. It may be drying or cause lips to chap, but a good lip care routine prior to application keeps the lips from feeling dry. Here are the 11 best matte lipsticks to buy in 2024.

Viral best matte lipsticks to buy in 2024

The best matte lipsticks listed below were tried and tested by the SportsKeeda Team, and they found a few amazing options that people can try out in 2024.

1) M.A.C Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo ($23)

2) NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Soft Matte Lip Cream - London ($7)

3) Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick - Carina Shimmer ($24)

4) Too Faced Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Matte Lipstick - My Type ($26)

5) Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Matte Lipstick - Chaka ($24)

6) Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick ($10.99)

7) BLK/OPL Liquid Matte Lipstick ($13)

8) Glossier Generation G ($20)

9) Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Mat Matte Lipstick ($47)

10) Mented Cosmetics Semi Matte Lipstick ($17)

11) Patrick Ta Matte Suede Lipstick ($32)

1) M.A.C Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo ($23)

M.A.C. Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo is one of the classic, timeless, and go-to matte lipsticks of all time. It's a highly pigmented formula that delivers a matte finish and minimal boldness that's inspired by the original matte lipstick formula.

This M.A.C. Cosmetics lipstick is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

2) NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Soft Matte Lip Cream - London ($7)

The shade London from the NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Soft Matte Lip Cream collection is one of the best matte lipsticks in a soft, brownish nude color that gives a luscious matte finish and velvety texture to the lips. It is long-lasting, and this matte lipstick is available in multiple shades.

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Soft Matte Lip Cream in London is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

3) Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick - Carina Shimmer ($24)

Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick: Carina Shimmer is one of the best matte lipsticks in a subtle pink shade that adds a certain level of sophistication to any workwear look or any day-out look. Thanks to its long-lasting and highly pigmented formula, this lipstick lasts throughout the day until the night.

This lip product is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

4) Too Faced Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Matte Lipstick - My Type ($26)

Too Faced Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Matte Lipstick - My Type (Image via Too Faced official website)

The Too Faced Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Matte Lipstick - My Type is one of the best matte lipsticks with a soft pinkish nude shade. It has a velvety texture and a long-lasting formulation. This lipstick is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

5) Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Matte Lipstick - Chaka ($24)

Uoma Beauty is a black-owned makeup brand, and their badass Icon Matte Lipstick, Chaka, is one of the best matte lipsticks in deep purple. Its highly pigmented and lightweight formula is highly sought after, as it leaves a beautiful color behind with just one application.

Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Matte Lipstick—Chaka is available on the Ulta Beauty and Nordstrom online stores.

6) Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick ($10.99)

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick is one of the best matte lipsticks, popular amongst youngsters and older people for its unique, long-lasting formulation. This matte lipstick lasts up to 16 hours and is known for its velvety, smooth texture.

Available in multiple shades that suit everyone's style and preference, this lipstick is available on the brand's official website.

7) BLK/OPL Liquid Matte Lipstick ($13)

BLK/OPL Liquid Matte Lipsticks are the best matte lipsticks that are transfer-proof, and their rich and lightweight color delivers a weightless and velvety finish. These liquid lipsticks are formulated with advanced polymers for long-lasting wear. Their formulation is enriched with antioxidants like Vitamin C and E to nourish and hydrate, as well as protect the lips.

BLK/OPL Liquid Matte Lipsticks are available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

8) Glossier Generation G ($20)

Glossier Generation G is one of the best matte lipsticks that has a sheer matte formulation. It has a buildable, soft-edged, just-kissed look that gives the lips a naturally flushed look. The most popular shades are Malt, Fuzz, Cake, and Leo, or one can go for bolder shades like Vivid Punch, Zip, Jam, and Crush.

Glossier Generation G is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store, and Amazon.

9) Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Mat Matte Lipstick ($47)

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Mat Matte Lipstick is one of the best matte lipsticks inspired by iconic Hollywood movies and characters of the past. The bold color of the lipsticks is considered vibrant and free-spirited. They are particularly created with richly pigmented gelling waxes, giving the lipsticks a smooth and velvety texture.

This lipstick is available on the brand's official website and Nordstrom's online store.

10) Mented Cosmetics Semi Matte Lipstick ($17)

Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick is a deeply moisturizing nude lipstick shade. This lip makeup product helps keep the lips hydrated, even if their texture is matte. These matte lipsticks have a perfect blend of browns and pinks that helps enhance the natural shade of the lips. They are vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free lipsticks that are formulated to be toxic-free and gluten-free.

These lipsticks, which are available in nine shades and are vanilla-scented, are available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

11) Patrick Ta Matte Suede Lipstick ($32)

Patrick Ta Matte Suede Lipstick is highly pigmented and has a long-lasting matte finish. The formula of these lipsticks glides on and leaves a diffused powdery-soft velvet finish.

This lipstick product is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

The best matte lipsticks have a soft, velvety finish that looks sophisticated and elegant. From iconic reds to muted pinks and browns, matte lipsticks come in diverse shades and textures.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What’s the best way to pick a good matte lipstick?

It's important to look at blendable formulas and velvety textures while choosing the perfect matte lipstick.

2) Should one prep with anything before applying matte lipstick?

It's important to follow a proper lip care routine like using a good lip balm and a lip scrub to prep the lips before applying matte lipstick.

3) How does one keep lipstick matte all day?

One can exfoliate the lips, use a lip balm, and then apply a primer before applying a matte lipstick.