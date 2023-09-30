NYX Professional Makeup x New York Liberty: Everything about the deal explored as beauty brand collaborated with WNBA team

NYX Professional Makeup is a well-reputed beauty brand that recently announced its partnership with New York Liberty on September 15, 2023. NYX Professional Makeup is the new makeup sponsor for the basketball team. This is the first official makeup sponsor of the basketball team with a cosmetics company.

This move is the beauty brand's endorsement into the world of a new fanbase as they have decided to connect more and expand their presence all over the world. With the collaboration, the NYX Professional Makeup team is hovering over to reach out to unique individuals to ensure they have an excellent following base till the end of the year. The brand has entered the world of sports to reach out to potential clients.

In an interview with Beauty Packaging, The General Manager of the company, Yasmin Dastmalchi, expresses the possibility of how they managed to partner with the WNBA team and the brand vision, to which she says,

"We are proud to partner with the New York Liberty, a marquee franchise of the WNBA, to bring greater visibility to women's sports. Our shared commitment to our communities is to foster a culture of empowerment and self-expression and engage with NYX Professional Makeup and the NY Liberty fans on and off the court.

She continues,

With the NY Liberty entering the playoffsoon their quest for their first-ever WNBA Championship, we celebrate this moment for our entire NYX community to cheer on this amazing team."

In the campaign photo shoot with the New York Liberty team, the women players of the team were seen showcasing the beauty products in the campaign and endorsing them.

It's presented in a way to express self-expression with the motto of encouraging the youth of this generation to be the "most authentic version of you." The company has informed that they will serve the team with glam kits as their makeup sponsor for every game.

NYX Professional Makeup x New York Liberty collaboration plans to reach out to a unique fanbase

The American cosmetics beauty brand company, founded in 1999 by Toni Ko in Los Angeles, has been known as a subsidiary brand of L'Oréal Paris. From the beginning of the company's establishment and through this platform idea, NYX Professional Makeup wanted to sell out their pro-level makeup and make a house name around the globe. It's an innovative way for the company to work side by side with women team players to gain feminine energy.

This move by NYX Professional Makeup is part of a larger trend of beauty brands partnering with the WNBA team. As part of this partnership, which will run through the playoffs of the New York Liberty Games playoffs and, more likely beyond, it will showcase the brand's beauty products.

The beauty brand is super excited to showcase its glam kits to beauty enthusiasts by highlighting women involved in sports and female-led entrepreneurs. The company aims to portray its new initiative to the customers through this glam kit launch happening soon with a message to its users: 'When one woman wins, we all win.'

The message is the brand's way of bringing self-confidence and power among women by making them feel good about themselves with their makeup products. It is why the brand decided to endorse the female basketball team player so people would feel that connection and a splendid change.

NYX Professional Makeup's partnership with the New York Liberty marks an exciting foray into the world of sports as they proudly endorse the WNBA team.

This collaboration extends the brand's reach and also champions empowerment and self-expression, both on and off the court. By showcasing their beauty products in a campaign featuring talented female players, NYX aims to inspire authenticity and self-confidence in a new generation.