Cult Beauty's "Can't (Re)Touch This" campaign wins the internet: "A massive step forward"

Cult Beauty is a well-known British E-commerce platform, which sells beauty products and accessories from the world's top brands. Since its launch, the platform has received widespread acclaim from its audience. In response to the brand's recent campaign, "Can't (Re)Touch This," Cult Beauty, an online retailer offering skin care, makeup, hair, bath and body products, and supplements, has received praise from across the world.

The company, founded in 2007 and owned by THG, launched a campaign to eradicate retouched photos of models and influencers on June 23. The company's loyal fan base supported the campaign by taking a stand against airbrushed images of models. Several individuals took to social media platforms to react to the campaign and were entirely in favor of it.

Cult Beauty said they would strive to represent people of all sizes, shapes, and colors without digitally altering the images. They also mentioned that they would introduce a system to label images as 'un(re)touched.' The campaign aims to tackle the epidemic of eating disorders among young adults, who often see exaggerated body shapes and altered skin tones across the media.

Cult Beauty's "Can't (Re)Touch This" receives a positive response from loyal fans

This unique campaign comes in light of a recent report by the Mental Health Foundation. The report states that the number of youngsters seeking help for eating disorders in pediatric wards in the UK has doubled over the last three years. The 2022 report by the Health and Social Care Committee found that up to 35% of adults and 31% of teenagers in the UK have felt ashamed or depressed because of their body image.

It is also important to note that as part of its campaign, Cult Beauty's managing director, Francesca Elliott wrote an open letter to the Parliamentary House of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, demanding stricter laws and regulations on using enhanced body images.

The company shed light on its campaign and wrote:

"As prominent players in the beauty space, we know that we’re part of the problem — perpetuating these ideals and reinforcing certain expectations — which is why we’ve decided we’re perfectly placed to initiate change and to take the first, critical steps towards making the industry better — and safer — for everyone."

Several netizens took to the comments section of @cultbeauty's Instagram post to express their admiration for this initiative.

On June 23, the company launched this campaign, which received a great deal of attention from netizens. The campaign comes in light of teenagers in the United Kingdom experiencing low self-esteem, low self-confidence, and body dysmorphia, which has caused public concern.

Cult Beauty has now decided to make it mandatory to declare when an image has been digitally tweaked to enhance body proportions.

"Our ‘Can’t (Re)Touch This’ campaign coincides with the launch of our Summer of (Self) Love, in which we’re committing to never retouching or altering our in-house model imagery (not that we ever have). This means you’re able to trust that the skin, hair and bodies you see on our site (and our socials!) are reflective of what’s really there — in all of their beautiful, unretouched glory," the company said via its website as it described the campaign.

The company has also signed a 'Body Image Pledge,' and has received heaps of praise online for its efforts.

Cult Beauty, an online beauty web store, is one of the UK's fastest-growing businesses in the beauty industry. Founded by Alexia Inge and Jessica Moore in 2007, the company sells beauty products by a plethora of brands including NARS, Rae Morris, MZ Skin, Drunk Elephant, and more.

