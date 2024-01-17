The best peach lipsticks are taking center stage in the beauty industry in 2024, and it's no coincidence that this delightful hue aligns with the Pantone Shade of the Year. Known for their warm and comforting undertones, some of the best peach lipsticks are known for their versatile color that complements a wide range of skin tones.

Peach, as a lip color, adds a touch of freshness and warmth to any makeup look. Some of the best peach lipsticks are perfect for both casual, everyday wear, and special occasions, offering a versatile and universally flattering option.

Looking for lipsticks to keep up with the color of the year? Here is a curated list of the 13 best peach lipsticks that are trending in 2024.

Best peach lipsticks that are trending in 2024

1) Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lipstick - Creative ($20)

Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick in the shade 'Creative' is one of the best peach lipsticks that offers a velvety matte finish. This lipstick is perfect for those who seek a bold, trend-setting look while enjoying the long-lasting and comfortable wear of a matte formula.

Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick 'Creative' is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

2) Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick - Mrs.Kisses ($25)

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick - Mrs.Kisses (Image via Sephora)

Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick in 'Mrs. Kisses' is one of the best peach lipsticks that delivers a timeless, flattering peachy-nude shade, providing long-lasting wear with a luxurious finish.

This Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

3) Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte & Satin Velvet Lipstick - Warm Peach ($23)

The 'Warm Peach' lip shade from Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte & Satin Velvet Lipstick is one of the best peach lipsticks that combines a luxurious matte texture with a satin finish, offering a dual effect. This product provides a smooth application, long-lasting wear, and a trendy peachy hue, making it a must-have for those seeking a fashionable and chic lip makeup look.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte & Satin Velvet Lipstick 'Warm Peach' is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

4) SEPHORA COLLECTION Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick - Vanilla Cream ($15)

SEPHORA COLLECTION Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick - Vanilla Cream (Image via Sephora)

SEPHORA COLLECTION Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in Vanilla Cream is one of the best peach lipsticks known for its highly pigmented and long-lasting formula. This liquid lipstick has a creamy texture, rich color payoff, and a matte finish, making it a popular choice among those looking for a pleasant yet bold lip look.

This SEPHORA COLLECTION Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

5) Hourglass Unlocked Crème Lipstick - Dove ($38)

Hourglass Unlocked Crème Lipstick in the shade "Dove" is a luxurious and creamy lipstick known for its smooth application. With a soft and neutral tone, Dove provides a sophisticated look suitable for various occasions, making it a versatile addition to any makeup collection.

Hourglass Unlocked Crème Lipstick Dove is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

6) Armani Beauty Lip Power Long Lasting Lipstick - In Love ($45)

Armani Beauty Lip Power Long Lasting Lipstick - In Love (Image via Sephora)

This Armani Beauty's Lip Power Long Lasting Lipstick in "In Love" is a luxurious, enduring lip color known for its exceptional longevity. This shade offers a captivating and romantic hue, providing a statement lip look that stays vibrant throughout the day.

Armani Beauty Lip Power Long Lasting Lipstick 'In Love' is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

7) Prada Beauty Monochrome Hyper Matte Refillable Lipstick - Pompei ($50)

Prada Beauty Monochrome Hyper Matte Refillable Lipstick - Pompei (Image via Sephora)

The shade 'Pompei' from Prada Beauty's Monochrome Hyper Matte Refillable Lipstick is one of the best peach lipsticks that offers a luxurious and highly pigmented matte formula. Known for its rich and bold color, this refillable lipstick combines style with sustainability, allowing users to enjoy a vibrant, long-lasting lip look while minimizing environmental impact through its refillable design.

This Prada Beauty Monochrome Hyper Matte Refillable Lipstick is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

8) Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick - Noodz & Dudez ($29)

Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick - Noodz & Dudez (Image via Sephora)

'Noodz & Dudez' from Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick is one of the best peach lipsticks that offers a luxurious velvet-matte finish. This shade provides a neutral and sophisticated look, suitable for various occasions, with a long-lasting formula that ensures comfortable wear throughout the day.

Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick - Noodz & Dudez is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

9) Gucci Glow & Care Shine Lipstick - Julie Blush ($47)

Gucci Glow & Care Shine Lipstick - Julie Blush (Image via Sephora)

Gucci's Glow & Care Shine Lipstick in "Julie Blush" is one of the best peach lipsticks that provides a radiant shine and keeps the lips nourished. The lipstick offers a luxurious glow and a subtle, flattering peachy hue, providing both style and lip care in one sophisticated product.

Gucci's Glow & Care Shine Lipstick in "Julie Blush" is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

10) HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA Atomic Shake Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick ($26)

HAUS LABS by Lady Gaga presents the Atomic Shake Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick, a bold and vibrant lip color that is one of the best peach lipsticks that ensures lasting wear. Infused with Lady Gaga's creative vision, this liquid lipstick offers intense pigmentation in an array of striking shades, providing a long-lasting and statement-making finish for any makeup look.

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA Atomic Shake Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

11) PAT McGRATH LABS MatteTrance Lipstick - Peep Show ($39)

'Peep Show' from the PAT McGRATH LABS MatteTrance Lipstick collection is one of the best peach lipsticks. Its luxurious matte finish, coupled with its rich, highly pigmented formula, makes it a much sought-after lip product. With a captivating peachy nude shade, it delivers an intense color payoff and a velvety finish for a long-lasting lip look.

PAT McGRATH LABS MatteTrance Lipstick in "Peep Show" is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

12) Valentino Rosso Valentino High Pigment Refillable Lipstick - Go for Ginger ($45)

Valentino Rosso Valentino High Pigment Refillable Lipstick in 'Go for Ginger' is one of the best peach lipsticks. It is a vibrant and warm ginger-toned lipstick designed for intense pigmentation. With a refillable design, it offers a long-lasting and customizable lip color experience, allowing you to effortlessly achieve a bold and on-trend look.

This lipstick from Valentino Rosso Valentino is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

13) Kulfi Heirloom Satin Lipstick - Polki Dots ($30)

'Polki Dots' from the Kulfi Heirloom Satin Lipstick collection is a luxurious and timeless shade, offering a satin finish for a smooth and elegant look. The lipstick provides a rich, pigmented color with a nod to traditional Polki jewelry, making it a classy choice for those seeking a classic yet modern lip color.

Kulfi Heirloom Satin Lipstick - Ploki Dots is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

These peach lipsticks represent a celebration of warmth, optimism, and connection. Whether one opts for a subtle everyday look or a bold, glamorous statement, the lip products on this list, known as some of the best peach lipsticks, are the perfect way to embrace the beauty of this trending hue in the world of makeup.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What makes the best peach lipsticks trendy in 2024?

Peach lipsticks are on-trend in 2024 due to their warm and optimistic undertones, aligning with the Pantone Shade of the Year, and offering a versatile and universally flattering option for various skin tones.

2) Are the best peach lipsticks suitable for everyday wear?

Yes, peach lipsticks are perfect for everyday wear as they provide a fresh and subtle look, enhancing natural lip color without being too bold.

3) Are peach lipsticks suitable for all seasons?

Peach lipsticks are versatile and can be worn in all seasons. Lighter peach shades are perfect for spring and summer, while deeper tones work well for fall and winter.