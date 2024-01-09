13 best frosted lipsticks to avail in 2024

The best frosted lipsticks have a shimmery or metallic finish, often with a slightly glossy or pearlescent effect. The shimmer in frosted lipsticks reflects light, creating a multidimensional and luminous appearance on the lips.

The trend of the best frosted lipsticks gained popularity in the late 20th century, particularly in the 1980s and 1990s.

During this time, makeup trends embraced bold and unconventional looks, and frosted lipsticks became a staple in many makeup routines. The shimmering, reflective quality of the best frosted lipsticks was seen as glamorous and trendy.

VIP Cosmetics Woodstock Enriched, and 12 other best frosted lipsticks to avail in 2024

1) Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick ($6.48)

This is one of the best frosted lipsticks with a creamy formula and long-lasting color with a moisturizing feel and smooth effect. With the application of this lipstick, lips become smoother, soft, and supple because of the product's formulation.

This lipstick includes vitamin E, avocado oil, and moisturizing agents that give the frosted lipstick its glossy and lustrous look. The packaging of the lipstick is stylish in black and gold.

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Moisturizing formula Non transfer proof Lustrous shine

2) MAC Frost Lipstick Rouge à lèvres Color 'O' ($23)

MAC Frost Lipstick Rouge à lèvres Color 'O' (Image via Amazon)

MAC Frost Lipstick Rouge à lèvres Color 'O' offers a luminous, frosted finish for a glamorous look. With a creamy texture and intense pigmentation, it delivers a bold statement for any makeup style. MAC Frost Lipstick Rouge à lèvres is available on the brand's official webiste and Amazon.

Pros Cons Luminous finish May require touch ups Creamy texture

3) L'Paige L53 Frosted Amethyst Designer Lipstick ($18)

L'Paige L53 Frosted Amethyst Designer Lipstick (Image via Amazon)

L'Paige L53 Frosted Amethyst Designer Lipstick is a luxurious and vibrant lipstick known for its Frosted Amethyst shade, delivering a bold and trendy look. The product combines high-quality pigmentation with a frosted finish for a statement lip that captures attention.

L'Paige L53 Frosted Amethyst Designer Lipstick is available on Amazon.

Pros Cons Rich pigmentation Limited shade range Frosted finish

4) Dongxiub Metallic Diamond Liquid Glitter Shimmer Lipstick ($10)

Dongxiub Metallic Diamond Liquid Glitter Shimmer Lipstick (Image via Amazon)

Dongxiub Metallic Diamond Liquid Glitter Shimmer Lipstick is a dazzling addition to the makeup collection, featuring a metallic finish with glitter and shimmer elements for a bold and eye-catching look. Dongxiub Metallic Diamond Liquid Glitter Shimmer Lipstick is available on Amazon.

Pros Cons Unique aesthetic Intense texture Long-lasting wear

5) Oulac Metallic Pink Lipstick ($8.59)

Oulac Metallic Pink Lipstick (Image via Amazon)

Oulac Metallic Pink Lipstick is a bold and trendy lip color that adds a touch of glamour to the makeup look. Oulac Metallic Pink Lipstick is available on Amazon.

Pros Cons Vibrant color Requires touch-ups Long lasting formula

6) Ecco Bella Plant-Based Vegan Lipstick (Rosewood) ($21.99)

Ecco Bella Plant-Based Vegan Lipstick in Rosewood is a cruelty-free, vegan-friendly lipstick option with a natural, rosy tint. Formulated with plant-based ingredients, it provides a luscious and eco-conscious way to enhance your lips.

Ecco Bella Plant-Based Vegan Lipstick is available on Amazon and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons Cruelty-free and vegan Limited shade range Natural ingredients

7) Mode Lustre Lipstick Frost 69 ($15)

Mode Lustre Lipstick in Frost 69 (Copper gold) is a frosty and lustrous lip color designed to add a touch of glamour to the makeup routine. Mode Lustre Lipstick in Frost 69 (Copper gold) is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Glamourous finish Not transfer proof Long-lasting wear

8) Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick Frosted ($8.07)

Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick Frosted is a long-lasting and frost-finished lipstick that adds a touch of glamour to the makeup routine. Its rich color payoff and durability provide a luscious and vibrant look that stays put throughout the day.

Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick Frosted is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Long-lasting Drying formula Rich color payoff

9) VIP Cosmetics Woodstock Enriched Lipstick ($12)

VIP Cosmetics Woodstock Enriched Lipstick is a luxurious lipstick offering rich color and hydration. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it provides a smooth application for vibrant and comfortable wear.

VIP Cosmetics Woodstock Enriched Lipstick is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Hydrating Limited availabity Rich color

10) Wet N Wild Silk Finish Lipstick in Dark Pink Frost ($1.69)

Wet N Wild Silk Finish Lipstick in Dark Pink Frost (Image via Walmart's online store)

Wet N Wild Silk Finish Lipstick in Dark Pink Frost is one of the best frosted lipsticks that is budget-friendly lipstick offering a silky texture and a dark pink frost finish.

Known for its affordability, this lipstick provides a vibrant, frosty color without breaking the bank, making it a popular choice for those seeking an economical yet stylish lip product.

Wet N Wild Silk Finish Lipstick in Dark Pink Frost is available on the brand's official website and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons Affordable Limited staying power Silky texture

11) EM Pretty Frosted Crème Lipstick ($15)

Laura Geller New York Italian Marble Sheer Lipstick in Peach Bellini is one of the best frosted lipsticks and offers a sheer, buildable color with a marbleized appearance, providing a unique and dimensional finish. Infused with moisturizing ingredients, it aims to deliver a smooth and comfortable application while enhancing the natural beauty of the lips.

Laura Geller New York Italian Marble Sheer Lipstick in Peach Bellini is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Sheer and buildable color Limited color payoff Moisturizing formula

12) L.A. Colors Moisture Rich Lip Color, Pink Frost ($4.05)

L.A. Colors Moisture Rich Lip Color, Pink Frost (Image via Amazon)

L.A. Colors Moisture Rich Lip Color in Pink Frost is one of the best frosted lipsticks and offers a hydrating formula that moisturizes lips. This lipstick provides a beautiful pink frost finish, combining vibrant color with a nourishing texture for comfortable wear.

L.A. Colors Moisture Rich Lip Color in Pink Frost is available on Amazon.

Pros Cons Hydrating formula Less longevity Vibrant color

13) COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Lipstick Metallic in the shade "Call Me 510 ($17)

COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Lipstick Metallic in the shade "Call Me 510 (Image via Amazon)

COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Lipstick Metallic in the shade "Call Me 510" is one of the best frosted lipsticks offering a shimmering finish. Known for its vibrant color payoff, it provides a bold and glamorous look for those who enjoy a touch of metallic flair in their lip makeup.

COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Lipstick Metallic in the shade "Call Me 510" is available on Amazon.

Pros Cons Metallic finish Limited wear time Rich color

The best frosted lipsticks can bring a special flair to the makeup, offering eye-catching glamour. However, they might not be suitable for everyone, as the shimmer can accentuate dry or chapped lips. Maintenance and touch-ups during the day could be a concern for some users.

Despite these considerations, with the right prep and application, frosted lipsticks can be a delightful addition to the makeup routine. Give them a try – experimenting with new looks is all part of the fun!