7 Best M.A.C. lipsticks to wear this Valentine's Day

M.A.C. lipsticks are a popular choice. Perfect for Valentine's Day, whether it is a casual day out or a romantic dinner date. There is a shade for everybody. M.A.C. Cosmetics is a Canadian makeup brand. It has been ruling the world of lipsticks for quite some time. The brand is known for its matte, semi-glossy, glossy, and creamy lipsticks.

Valentine's Day is the perfect time to try different shades of M.A.C. lipsticks. Matte or glossy, one can choose the perfect lipstick to celebrate the day of love and have a long-lasting finish for the entire day. They are often a makeup enthusiast's go-to choice.

If one is looking for the perfect shade for their date, here is a collection of the seven best lipsticks that the brand has to offer to wear this Valentine's Day.

7 Best M.A.C. lipsticks for the perfect date

The best M.A.C. lipsticks are often picked by many beauty enthusiasts for their rich color payoff. For a casual outing, one can go for Velvet Teddy, and for a romantic dinner date, Ruby Woo can be the go-to shade.

Retro Matte Lipstick - Ruby Woo ($23)

Matte Lipstick - Velvet Teddy ($23)

Cremesheen Lipstick - 213 Modesty ($23)

Locked Kiss 24 Hr Lipstick - Gutsy ($33)

Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolor - Haute Pants ($27)

Lustre glass Sheer Shine Lipstick - Syrup ($26)

Matte Lipstick - Candy Yum Yum ($23)

1) Retro Matte Lipstick - Ruby Woo ($23)

Retro Matte Lipstick - Ruby Woo is one of the most popular M.A.C. lipsticks. It is a matte-finish lipstick that is long-lasting and has a bold color. It can last up to 8 hours without bleeding. It is free of parabens hence, it gives a nice color to the lips.

This classic red lipstick is infused with castor oil hence it keeps the lips hydrated. It is smudge-proof and doesn't bleed throughout the day.

One can find Retro Matte Lipstick - Ruby Woo, on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

Pros Cons Suits every skin tone Little pricey Matte finish

2) Matte Lipstick - Velvet Teddy ($23)

Known for its subtle pink color, Matte Lipstick - Velvet Teddy is one of the most popular lipsticks of the Canadian brand. This matte pink lipstick is very creamy in texture. It is highly pigmented and has a no-shine finish. Moreover, it lasts up to 10 hours and can be worn from day to night.

This lipstick is infused with paraffins that make it creamy as well as matte in texture. It is a go-to lipstick for any occasion or event.

One can find Matte Lipstick - Velvet Teddy on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Long-lasting Too pricey Matte finish

3) Cremesheen Lipstick - 213 Modesty ($23)

One of the best M.A.C. lipsticks, Cremesheen Lipstick - 213 Modesty, has a semi-gloss-like finish with medium coverage. It is a lightweight lipstick that feels comfortable on the lips. The easy-to-glide formula of the lipstick makes it easy for a morning or evening look.

One can find Cremesheen Lipstick - 213 Modesty on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Creamy texture Might need reapplication Glossy finish

4) Locked Kiss 24 Hr Lipstick - Gutsy ($33)

Locked Kiss 24-Hr Lipstick in the shade "Gutsy" is one of the best lipsticks that the brand has to offer as it is known for its long-lasting formula. This lipstick has an innovative formula. It looks vibrant and flawless from day till night. One can confidently wear this bold lipstick for Valentine's Day or any special occasion.

One can find Locked Kiss 24-Hr Lipstick - Gutsy on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Long-lasting Hard to remove Bold look

5) Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolor - Haute Pants ($27)

Known as one of the most popular M.A.C. lipsticks, Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolor - Haute Pants has a lightweight formula. It has moisturizing properties and a weightless formula that results in a smudge-free look for Valentine's Day dates.

One can find Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolor - Haute Pants on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Lightweight formula Might feel heavy Long-lasting

6) Lustre glass Sheer Shine Lipstick - Syrup ($26)

Lustre glass Sheer Shine Lipstick - Syrup is one of the most popular M.A.C. lipsticks. It gives a glossy effect to the lips. The shade "Syrup" combines the richness of the mauve with subtle brown undertones. The lipstick's formula is lightweight in texture.

One can find Lustre Glass Sheer Shine Lipstick on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Lightweight formula Sheer coverage Hydrating

7) Matte Lipstick - Candy Yum Yum ($23)

Matte Lipstick - Candy Yum Yum is one of the most popular pink M.A.C. lipsticks. Candy Yum-Yum is eye-catching for a romantic date on Valentine's Day. This lipstick has a matte finish which makes it last throughout the day.

One can find Matte Lipstick - Candy Yum Yum on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Matte finish Vivid color Long-lasting

This Valentine's Day, let the lips do the talking with the most popular M.A.C. lipsticks. From bold reds to vibrant pinks, there is a shade for every style and personality. Celebrate the day of love with irresistible shades from M.A.C. Cosmetics.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What are M.A.C.'s best-selling lipstick shades?

The bestselling M.A.C. lipsticks are Ruby Woo and Velvet Teddy.

2) Why are M.A.C. lipsticks famous?

The brand offers an extensive range of lipstick shades from classic neutrals to bold reds. They can be worn as an everyday shade or for a special occasion.

2) Is MAC Velvet Teddy cool or warm?

Velvet Teddy is originally a warmer shade but it varies from person to person how they wear it and wear they choose to wear it.