MAC Costa Riche eyeliner, Urban Decay all-nighter setting spray, and other affordable makeup dupes worth buying

Makeup dupes are affordable alternatives to high-end or luxury beauty products. They mimic the color, texture, and application of their more expensive counterparts, allowing beauty enthusiasts to achieve similar looks without spending too much. Makeup dupes are often found in drugstores and are also sold via budget-friendly beauty brands.

Finding makeup dupes for high-end products can be a game-changer. One standout dupe that beauty enthusiasts swear by is the MAC Costa Riche eyeliner. Known for its rich, warm brown shade and smooth application, this eyeliner is a favorite among makeup lovers. The Urban Decay All-Nighter Setting Spray has also won over individuals with its long-lasting formula.

Must-have makeup dupes: MAC Costa Riche eyeliner, Urban Decay setting spray, and more

One of the primary advantages of makeup dupes is their affordability. High-end beauty products can be expensive, and not everyone has the budget to splurge on them regularly. Dupes provide an accessible option for individuals who want to experiment with new trends, colors, or formulations without a hefty financial commitment.

2) MAC Eye Kohl Costa Riche eyeliner

MAC Eye Kohl Costa Riche eyeliner (Image via Amazon)

MAC Costa Riche eyeliner is often considered a dupe for the high-end luxury Charlotte Tilbury Rock 'n' Kohl Eyeliner in the shade 'Barbarella Brown' ($29). Both eyeliners share a similar deep brown hue and are known for their creamy texture, making them easy to apply for a defined look.

While MAC Costa Riche is a more budget-friendly option, it offers quality and performance on par with its Charlotte Tilbury counterpart. This eyeliner is priced at $25 and is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

2) Urban Decay All-Nighter Setting Spray

Urban Decay All-Nighter Setting Spray is a dupe for the luxury Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray ($38). While the Charlotte Tilbury is renowned for its effective setting spray that locks in makeup for hours, the Urban Decay alternative offers a similar long-lasting formula at a fraction of the price.

Both products provide a weightless, matte finish that helps keep makeup in place, control shine, and withstand the test of time. Choosing Urban Decay allows makeup enthusiasts to achieve a high-end, flawless look at $36. The product is waterproof and transfer-resistant and is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

3) Maybelline Fit Me Concealer

Maybelline Fit Me Concealer is a standout dupe for the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer ($32), providing excellent coverage and a creamy texture similar to its luxury counterpart. This budget-friendly product effectively conceals imperfections and brightens the under-eye area for a flawless finish.

Maybelline Fit Me Concealer is priced at $7.49 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

4) NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil

NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil is a highly regarded dupe for the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz ($25). Known for its fine tip and ability to create natural-looking brows, this affordable alternative delivers precision and quality comparable to luxury products at a fraction of the cost.

The NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil is priced at $11 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Makeup dupes are a great option for beauty enthusiasts, as they offer an affordable and accessible way to achieve high-end looks without sacrificing quality. Whether one is a makeup enthusiast or a seasoned professional, incorporating dupes into the beauty routine can encourage experimentation and creativity without putting a strain on the budget.