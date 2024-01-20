10 Charlotte Tilbury Foundation dupes that are affordable

Given the viral nature of the brand's own products, Charlotte Tilbury foundation dupes are all everyone's looking for these days.

Several affordable replacements available in the market are very similar to the formulation and effect of the foundations by the brand. These Charlotte Tilbury Foundation dupes are highly affordable and available at most drugstores and online beauty platforms such as Sephora, Amazon, and Ulta Beauty.

When it comes to achieving a radiant complexion, these foundations are known for their dewy base that illuminates the skin.

However, Charlotte Tilbury Foundation dupes are no less. Whether one is looking for a clean formula, matte options for oily skin, a dewy base for dry skin, or more, these 10 dupes are must-haves in the makeup bag.

Top 10 Charlotte Tilbury Foundation dupes to try in 2024

1) Revlon Skinlights Face Glow Illuminator ($14)

Revlon Skinlights Face Glow Illuminator is considered one of the topmost Charlotte Tilbury foundation dupes due to its similar illuminating properties and dewy finish. It provides a comparable glow and coverage at a more affordable price point. This makes it an attractive alternative for those seeking a similar look.

Revlon Skinlights Face Glow Illuminator is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, Ulta Beauty's online store, and Walmart's online store.

2) E.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter ($14)

E.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter is often considered one of the best Charlotte Tilbury foundation dupes due to its comparable finish and buildable coverage. It provides a glow similar to Charlotte Tilbury's foundation at a more budget-friendly price, making it a popular alternative for those seeking a similar look.

E.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter is available on the brand's official website and Target's online store.

3) Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Glow Serum ($34)

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Glow Serum is another dupe due to its similar finish and lightweight feel. Both products provide a luminous glow and buildable coverage, making the Yummy Skin Glow Serum a popular alternative for those seeking a comparable and natural-looking foundation.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Glow Serum is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

4) Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter ($28)

Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter is considered one of the best Charlotte Tilbury foundation dupes due to its lightweight formula that provides a dewy finish, reminiscent of Charlotte Tilbury's popular foundation. Its gel texture and luminous effect make it a good alternative, offering a similar glow without the price tag.

Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

5) L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion ($16)

L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion is a great dupe due to its similar finish and lightweight formula. Both products provide a radiant glow, but the Lumi Glotion offers a more budget-friendly alternative without compromising on the desirable characteristics of a high-end foundation.

L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

6) Maybelline Instant Perfector 4-In-1 Glow Makeup ($13.99)

Maybelline Instant Perfector 4-In-1 Glow Makeup is considered one of the top Charlotte Tilbury foundation dupes due to its comparable 4-in-1 formula, providing coverage, primer, illuminator, and concealer in one product. With a radiant finish and budget-friendly price, it offers a similar multitasking solution to Charlotte Tilbury's foundation

Maybelline Instant Perfector 4-In-1 Glow Makeup is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

7) Wet n Wild MegaGlo Liquid Highlighter ($6)

Wet n Wild MegaGlo Liquid Highlighter is a popular option amongst Charlotte Tilbury foundation dupes due to its comparable luminosity and buildable coverage, providing a similar radiant finish. Its affordable price point and formulation make it a viable alternative for those seeking comparable results to Charlotte Tilbury's renowned foundation.

Wet n Wild MegaGlo Liquid Highlighter is available on the brand's official website and Ulta Beauty's online store.

8) Versed Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Facial Drops ($20)

Versed Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Facial Drops are one of the best Charlotte Tilbury Foundation dupes due to their comparable luminizing effect and ability to create a glowy complexion.

Versed Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Facial Drops are available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

9) Kosas Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Illuminating Enhancer ($38)

Kosas Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Illuminating Enhancer is one of the Charlotte Tilbury foundation dupes due to its vitamin-infused formula that enhances skin luminosity, providing a similar finish. Its lightweight texture and buildable coverage mimic the popular qualities of Charlotte Tilbury foundations, making it a compelling alternative.

Kosas Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Illuminating Enhancer is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

10) Max Factor Miracle Second Skin Foundation ($13)

Max Factor Miracle Second Skin Foundation is yet another Charlotte Tilbury foundation dupe due to its lightweight, buildable coverage that mimics the natural finish of the cult favorite product. It offers a similar second-skin effect, providing a flawless complexion without the high-end price tag.

Max Factor Miracle Second Skin Foundation is available on Amazon.

Achieving a flawless complexion doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag. These Charlotte Tilbury foundation dupes offer budget-friendly alternatives without compromising on quality, allowing one to enjoy a stunning finish without breaking the bank.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Which Elf foundation is a dupe for Charlotte Tilbury?

The e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter is a budget-friendly alternative to the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, boasting a luminous glow with porcelain flower extract, squalene, and finely milled powder to brighten the complexion and blur fine lines.

2) What makeup is comparable to Charlotte Tilbury?

Drugstore brands such as e.l.f. Cosmetics and Maybelline offer a variety of highly-rated beauty products, like e.l.f.'s Halo Glow Liquid filter, that provide comparable results to the TikTok-famous Charlotte Tilbury products at a more affordable price.

3) Do Charlotte Tilbury Foundation dupes last long?

Yes, they last for 16 hours similar to Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter Foundation.