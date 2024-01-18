11 best serums for hair growth and thickness

For many people suffering from hair loss, finding the best serums for hair growth is a top priority. Everybody periodically experiences hair loss or thinning. Numerous factors, including nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalances, and genetic predispositions, can contribute to these hair issues. To address these concerns, hair care companies have introduced excellent serums for hair growth and thickness to the market, which can truly treat your hair thinning problems.

Knowing the benefits and ingredients of a hair growth and thickness serum is essential before choosing one. These serums are supposed to moisturize and repair the scalp and hair follicles, preventing hair loss. They supply the vital components required for robust, healthy hair growth and also improve the texture and stimulate hair follicles.

A list of the best serums for hair growth is the focus of this article. Every product is described in detail, including its cost and ingredients. In addition, the advantages and disadvantages are briefly stated for ease of comparison. To ensure that your road towards healthier, thicker hair is as smooth as possible, this guide seeks to assist you in finding the serum that best meets your hair needs.

Best serums for hair growth and thickness

1) Luv Me Ultra-Restorative Hair Growth Oil Serum

One of the best serums for hair growth-Luv Me Ultra-Restorative Hair Growth Oil Serum (Image via Amazon)

This serum combines biotin, castor oil, and rosemary oil to tackle hair thinning and loss. Sesame seed extract, caffeine, and coconut oil are part of the formulation as well. Asian ginseng root extract, which is one of the main ingredients, stimulates growth.

Known for enhancing texture, strength, and thickness, this serum is suitable for all hair types. The formula rejuvenates damaged hair and also leaves your hair looking softer, shinier, and smoother. Also, this serum works for hair breakage and hair fall reduction significantly. Priced at $14.99 on Amazon, it has an alluring peppermint scent.

Pros

Natural ingredients

Soothing fragrance

Con

Not for fine hair

2) Pureauty Biotin Hair Growth Serum

One of the best serums for hair growth-Pureauty Biotin Hair Growth Serum (Image via Amazon)

The Pureauty Biotin Hair Growth Serum is one of the best serums for hair growth due to its biotin content. Consisting of pro-vitamin B5 and vitamin E, pea sprout extract is also present in this serum, maximizing hair growth.

Light and easy to style thanks to its non-greasy formula, this serum nourishes and stimulates the hair follicles. The product is ethically made and not tested on animals. It has a pleasant peppermint fragrance and is priced at $22.99 at Walmart.

Pros

Non-greasy

Natural ingredients

Con

Not for sensitive skin

3) Kerotin Hair Follicle Treatment

One of the best serums for hair growth-Kerotin Hair Follicle Treatment (Image via Kerotin)

This serum is supplemented with pea sprout extract, apple stem cell extract, red clover, and peptides. Apart from these, it also contains vitamin E, castor oil, peppermint, and rosemary, which help revive scalp cells.

Consistent use of the serum will stimulate hair follicles and lead to hair growth. It costs $29 and is available on Amazon.com.

Pros

Non-greasy

Cruelty-free

Con

Fragrance may be undesirable

4) Divi Scalp Serum

One of the best serums for hair growth-Divi Scalp Serum (Image via Divi)

Divi Scalp Serum detoxifies and rejuvenates the scalp, apart from nourishing hair follicles. It reduces hair loss as well by promoting hair growth.

Known as one of the best serums for hair growth, this hair product contains peptides, amino acids, copper tripeptide-1, caffeine, tea tree oil, and eucalyptus oil. It aids in treating dandruff issues and prevents dead skin buildup. This product is priced at $136.00 on Amazon.

Pros

Dermatologist-tested

Safe for colored hair

Con

Not for very sensitive skin

5) The Ordinary Hair Care Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density

The Ordinary Hair Care Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density (Image via Amazon)

This serum offers a concentrated leave-in treatment and is designed for thicker, more voluminous, and denser hair. The formula is water-based, with castor oil as one of the dominant ingredients. In addition, it also contains peptides, anaGain, and caffeine.

Known for being lightweight and non-greasy, this serum supports scalp and hair health. It is priced at $22.80 on Amazon.

Pros

Water-based

Vegan and cruelty-free

Con

Contains polyethylene glycol

6) Lanmeri Growth Hair Serum

One of the best serums for hair growth-Lanmeri Growth Hair Serum (Image via Amazon)

Lanmeri Growth Hair Serum stimulates the follicles and scalp. Amino acids and peptides are the major components of the formula. Other ingredients, such as red clover, mung beans, turmeric, and caffeine, are also present, lessening breakage and fortifying hair follicles.

At $64.00, this product can be easily purchased from Amazon.

Vegan formula

Natural fragrance

Con

May cause sensitivity

7) Herstyler Hair Repair Serum

One of the best serums for hair growth-Herstyler Hair Repair Serum (Image via Amazon)

This serum transforms dry, frizzy, and damaged hair and is quite effective on curly and straight hair. Its potent formulation contains argan oil, vitamin E, and aloe vera.

One of the best serums for hair growth, this hair care product stimulates dormant follicles and locks in nutrients and moisture. It reduces frizz and split ends and is available at $9.99 at Walmart.

Pros

Frizz control

Hydrates and repairs

Con

Contains fragrance

8) EarthShine Biotin Hair Growth Oil Revitalizing Serum

One of the best serums for hair growth-EarthShine Biotin Hair Growth Oil Revitalizing Serum (Image via Amazon)

This scalp treatment serum, containing biotin and activators like ginger extract and lavender oil, promotes hair growth. The non-greasy formula keeps hair healthy and works on all hair types.

The serum moisturizes and supports a healthy scalp. It is available for $18.99 on Amazon.

Pros

Subtle fragrance

Non-greasy

Con

Daily hair wash needed

9) Vegamour Gro Hair Serum

One of the best serums for hair growth-Vegamour Gro Hair Serum (Image via Amazon)

With this serum, you can expect less hair loss and thinning. It also promotes thicker, glossier hair. Curcumin and red clover are among the phytochemicals used. The serum nourishes both the scalp and the follicles. It promotes better hair and sells for only $49 on Amazon.

Pros

Vegan

Inhibits DHT

Con

May feel greasy

10) Luseta Biotin & Collagen Hair Growth Serum

One of the best serums for hair growth- Luseta Biotin & Collagen Hair Growth Serum (Image via Amazon)

This hair care product contains a high concentration of biotin and collagen, making it one of the best serums for hair development. It stimulates hair growth and moisturizes the scalp. In addition, it also protects hair from environmental stress and UV damage. This is one of the best serums for hair growth, costing $15.96 on Amazon.

Pros

Color-safe

Nourishes scalp

Con

May reduce hair luster

11) Keranique Follicle Boosting Serum

Keranique Follicle Boosting Serum (Image via Walmart)

When seeking the best serums for hair growth at a reasonable price, this is the product to consider. This leave-in treatment promotes hair growth and volume. It includes apple stem cell extract, peptides, and vitamins and nourishes both the hair follicles and the scalp.

In addition, it fights DHT and sebum on the scalp and is available at Walmart for $28.97. You can also use this product daily for optimal results.

Pros

Fragrance-free

Lightweight

Con

Strong smell

Selecting the best serums for hair growth can transform your appearance. The proper serum nourishes and revitalizes hair while combating hair loss and encouraging thicker, healthier hair.