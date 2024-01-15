Beauty benefits of Fig: How to add this ingredient to your skin and haircare routine

If you have never thought of using figs in your skincare routine, it is high time you should, considering the beauty benefits of figs. Figs, a popular species of the mulberry family, are sweet and delicious. These fruits have various colors including white, red, purple, green, yellow, and black, and are useful for a healthy skincare routine as well.

Popular as one of the most effective natural skincare solutions, figs help in enhancing your glow. Also known as anjeer, these fruits are rich in antioxidants, nutrients, and moisture.

Understanding the basics of anjeer for skin and haircare routine will help you add this fruit perfectly to your beauty routine. It may sound a bit strange, but dried figs have more nutritious value than fresh ones.

Here's a detailed look at how figs can be a blissful addition to your beauty regimen.

Beauty Benefits of Fig for skin you must explore

Rejuvenation through Figs: Applying figs as a face mask or consuming them can make the skin feel smoother. The Vitamin C in figs enhances skin glow.

Wrinkle prevention: Figs aid in balancing sebum, preventing water loss, and promoting collagen, thus reducing wrinkles.

Even skin tone: High Vitamin C content in figs helps lighten sun spots and scars, achieving bright, even-toned skin.

Boil and wart Treatment: Figs' latex combats warts and reduces inflammation associated with boils.

Beauty benefits of Fig: How to add this ingredient to your skin and hair care routine (Image via Pexels)

Here's how you can incorporate figs into your skincare regimen:

Fig and Honey Face Mask

Ingredients:

3 small figs

2 teaspoons honey

Method:

Blend figs to form a paste, and mix with honey.

Apply on the face and neck, avoiding the eyes.

Leave for 20 minutes, then rinse off.

Anjeer Benefits for Hair

Hair growth stimulation: Vitamins C and E in figs enhance scalp blood circulation, fostering hair growth.

Hair conditioning: Figs can moisturize and nourish your hair. If you are among those with fine hair, figs are ideal as your hair conditioners.

Here's how you can incorporate figs into your haircare regimen:

Fig, Yogurt, and Egg Hair Mask

Ingredients:

2 figs

2 teaspoon yoghurt

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon honey

Method:

Mash figs, and mix with other ingredients.

Apply evenly on hair.

Leave for an hour, and wash with a mild shampoo.

Different ways of incorporating figs into your routine

Here are a few simple ways of adding figs to your skincare routine.

Fresh Fig face mask: Mash and apply a ripe fig for a hydrating, nourishing mask.

Fig-infused moisturizer: Use products with fig extracts for skin elasticity and hydration.

Fig body scrub: Combine dried figs, sugar, and coconut oil for an exfoliating scrub.

Fig-infused bath: Add dried figs or oil to bathwater for a nourishing soak.

Fig and honey face cleanser: Blend figs with honey for a moisturizing cleanser.

Additional tips on how to find and store figs

Choose plump, deep purple figs.

Store in cool, dry conditions.

Eat fresh, dried, or cooked figs

The beauty benefits of figs are too vast to be described. They are versatile in enhancing skin and hair health. Whether you apply them topically or consume them directly, figs have a natural, effective solution to many beauty concerns.

It is important to know about the beauty benefits of figs, as they can significantly improve your skin and hair.

These simple, yet effective methods can help you reap the beauty benefits of figs to the fullest. To put it in easy words, natural ingredients like figs can be a fantastic addition to your beauty routine, as the skin benefits are effective and gentle.