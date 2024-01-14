Beauty benefits of Sea Buckthorn: How to add this ingredient to your skin and hair care routine

When it comes to natural beauty ingredients for skin care, the beauty benefits of sea buckthorn are reliable enough. Despite its misleading name, this ingredient is not related to the sea. Basically, it is derived from the seeds and berries of a flowering plant. The flowers, leaves, fruit, and the oil extracted from them are used for several purposes, especially the oil is great for skin and hair care.

The oil extracted from the fruits and seeds of the sea buckthorn plant which originated in the Himalayan regions, is known as sea buckthorn oil. It is a dense, golden-orange liquid that tastes like sour mango or orange.

This versatile oil, good for internal as well as external use, provides rejuvenating effects for health and appearance when included in skin and hair care routines.

Beauty benefits of Sea Buckthorn for skin care

Rich in fatty acids, sea buckthorn oil can effectively moisturize the skin. It diminishes dryness and flakiness by reducing water loss from its outer layer. This improvement in skin texture enhances its overall appearance.

The anti-inflammatory properties in sea buckthorn oil can relieve irritated skin and also, help in treating skin conditions such as acne or eczema. A few drops of this oil to your face pack or mixed with a facial oil can lessen the redness and help you get rid of skin irritation.

Sun damage protection

Beauty benefits of Sea Buckthorn (Image via Pexels)

High levels of antioxidants in sea buckthorn oil can protect your skin from UV radiation and free radicals. Thus the signs of premature aging and potential skin damage can be kept at bay.

Healing and scar reduction

Known for its wound-healing properties, the oil accelerates the recovery of cuts and burns and may reduce scar visibility.

Beauty benefits of Sea Buckthorn for hair

Beauty benefits of Sea Buckthorn for your hair care (Image via Pexels)

Your hair follicles can benefit from sea buckthorn's antioxidants and vitamins A, C, and E. For this reason, hair regrowth and stimulation may become simpler. Fatty acids in the oil nourish and accentuate hair growth, while its vitamins and antioxidants shield against environmental stressors.

Including sea buckthorn oil in hair care is easy, it can be applied directly or added to shampoo or conditioner. Mix it with carrier oils such as coconut or argan oil so that it can instantly enhance its nourishing effects.

How to use Sea Buckthorn in skincare and haircare regimens

DIY Sea Buckthorn Face Mask Recipes

Moisturizing mask:

All you need is to combine sea buckthorn oil, honey, and fresh aloe vera.

Apply this mixture to your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Then wash it off with lukewarm water.

This mask helps hydrate and nourish your skin, leaving it feeling soft and moisturized.

Nourishing scrub mask:

For a nourishing scrub mask,

Mix sea buckthorn oil with oat flakes and egg yolk.

Apply the mixture to your face and gently massage it in for 10-15 minutes.

Afterward, cleanse your face and follow up with a moisturizer.

Detoxifying Mask:

To reap the beauty benefits of sea buckthorn, this detoxifying mask can really be a great option. For this detoxifying mask,

Mix clay with sea buckthorn oil.

Apply the mixture to your face and let it sit for 20 minutes.

Afterward, wash it off and follow with a moisturizer.

These DIY sea buckthorn face mask recipes offer various benefits for your skin, from moisturizing and nourishing to detoxifying, depending on your skincare needs.

The beauty benefits of sea buckthorn for skin and hair are quite surprising and effective as well.

Be it an oil form, included in daily beverages, or using buckthorn oil-infused beauty products, this natural ingredient can improve your skincare routine. Adding sea buckthorn to skincare and haircare routines can lead to healthier, more radiant skin and hair.