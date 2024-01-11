5 skin benefits of Peppermint oil

The skin benefits of peppermint oil are surprisingly less-discussed. With essential oils gaining prominence, peppermint oil has emerged as a notable contender in the beauty industry. This cooling, refreshing and soothing oil is derived from peppermint leaves, either fresh or partially dried.

Peppermint oil's diverse applications range from beauty and wellness to various industries like pharmaceuticals, aromatherapy, and even in food flavoring. Its main constituent, menthol, finds use in numerous everyday products.

Recognized globally for its therapeutic and medicinal properties, peppermint essential oil holds a special place in skincare. Here are some of the skin benefits that you need to know.

Surprising skin benefits of Peppermint Oil

1) Controls excess oil from the skin

Combating oily skin can be challenging, but peppermint essential oil offers a natural solution. Known for its ability to regulate oil and sebum production, this essential oil minimizes the risk of acne.

A simple DIY face scrub combining peppermint essential oil, rock salt, and a touch of olive oil can help balance your skin's oil levels while exfoliating and smoothing your complexion.

2) Reduces skin allergies

Peppermint essential oil, a hybrid of watermint and spearmint, is highly effective against skin allergies. Its antibacterial properties alleviate skin infections, inflammation and itchiness.

Mixing peppermint oil with aloe vera gel, a known skin-calming agent, can provide relief from skin irritations, including insect bites, due to its soothing properties.

3) Tackles acne

Peppermint oil is a boon for acne-prone skin, thanks to its antiseptic and antibacterial qualities.

Comparable to antibiotics in effectiveness, it aids in combating active acne and reducing acne scars. A blend of Vitamin E, peppermint essential oil, and carrier oil can be a potent mix for addressing acne-related skin issues.

4) Soothes sunburns

Sunburns, often more painful than hormonal acne, result from overexposure to UV rays. Symptoms like itchy, red skin and burning sensations can be alleviated with peppermint essential oil.

Creating a mixture of peppermint essential oil and aloe vera gel can soothe and cool sunburned skin, thanks to the high menthol content in the oil.

5) Lip pigmentation

Peppermint oil is excellent for lip care. It moisturizes, enhances natural lip color and promotes blood circulation in the lip area. The result is plumper, fuller-looking lips.

How to use Peppermint oil for skincare

Using peppermint essential oil for skincare can be highly beneficial due to its soothing, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. However, it's crucial to use it correctly to avoid skin irritation.

Here are some methods:

For oily skin: Peppermint essential oil face mask

Ingredients: One teaspoon fuller earth clay, flower water, one drop Peppermint Essential Oil.

Preparation: In a clean bowl, mix fuller earth clay with enough flower water to create a smooth paste. Add one drop of Peppermint Essential Oil to the paste.

Application: Apply a thin layer of this mask on clean skin. Allow it to dry, then rinse off with lukewarm water. Pat your skin dry with a soft towel.

For normal to dry skin: Peppermint essential oil facial massage

Ingredients: One teaspoon Cold Pressed Argan Carrier Oil, one drop Peppermint Essential Oil.

Preparation: Blend the Argan Carrier Oil with the Peppermint Essential Oil.

Application: Gently massage this blend onto your face and neck using upward strokes. You can use a damp washcloth to wipe away excess oil or leave it on for deeper hydration.

For soothing skin irritation

Ingredients: Filtered water, 40 ml apple cider vinegar, 30 drops Peppermint Essential Oil.

Preparation: In a bowl, mix the water, apple cider vinegar, and Peppermint Essential Oil. Transfer to a spray bottle and store in the refrigerator.

Application: Spray onto itchy or irritated skin areas. This can also be used as a toner or facial mist throughout the day.

For acne treatment

Ingredients: One teaspoon Vitamin E oil, 1-2 drops Peppermint Essential Oil, Carrier oil (like jojoba or almond oil).

Preparation: Mix Vitamin E oil, Peppermint Essential Oil, and a suitable carrier oil.

Application: Apply the mixture to areas affected by acne. This can help reduce acne and lighten scars.

Peppermint oil is a versatile and beneficial addition to your skincare routine. Whether it's controlling oil production, reducing skin allergies, tackling acne, soothing sunburns, or enhancing lip pigmentation, this essential oil is a natural powerhouse. Integrating peppermint essential oil into your skincare regimen can lead to healthier, more radiant skin.