The best Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks are loved by beauty enthusiasts all across the globe due to their hydrating formulation and long-lasting wear. Actress Jessica Chastain wore one of the best Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks much ahead of the new product launch at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

The brand's products are popular as the best Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks are crafted with high quality to not only deliver intense pigmentation but also nourish and hydrate the lips. The best Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks come in a wide range of shades from neutrals to vibrant hues. The brand's packaging is very chic and adds a touch of sophistication to the products.

Here are the seven best Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks that one can buy ahead of the new product launch.

7 Best Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks to get ahead of new product launch

1) Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick ($25 - $38)

Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick is one of the best Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks. It is an iconic, universally flattering neutral shade that offers a velvety matte finish.

Renowned for its long-lasting wear and enriched formula, it has become a makeup must-have, contributing to the brand's stellar reputation in the beauty industry. It is best paired with the Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation.

Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Long-lasting wear Limited shade range Nourishing formula

2) Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick ($38)

Charlotte Tilbury's K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick is one of the best lipsticks that offers a hydrating and satin-finish formula. Known for its luxurious feel and versatile peachy-pink hues, it enhances natural lip beauty with a touch of elegance. This lipstick pairs well with Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand.

Charlotte Tilbury's K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Luxurious formula High price point Chic packaging

3) Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Matte Lip Blur Liquid Lipstick ($35)

Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Matte Lip Blur Liquid Lipstick is a revolutionary formula available in eight stunning shades. This liquid lipstick combines a velvety matte finish with a blurred lip effect, creating a flawless and long-lasting pout. The diverse shade range ensures a perfect match for any style or occasion. This liquid lipstick looks good when paired with Airbrush Flawless Foundation.

Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Matte Lip Blur Liquid Lipstick is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Long lasting formula Potentially drying formula Diverse shade range

4) Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 Lipstick ($38)

Charlotte Tilbury's Hot Lips 2 Lipstick collection is one of the best Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks, featuring eight stunning shades, each inspired by iconic women. With creamy textures and luminous finishes, these lipsticks deliver a blend of vibrant color and nourishing formulas, ensuring a luxurious and empowering touch to the makeup routine.

Charlotte Tilbury's Hot Lips 2 Lipstick collection is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Rich variety of shades Limited shade range Creamy and nourishing formula

5) Charlotte Tilbury Superstar Lips Lipstick - Pillow Talk Collection ($35)

Charlotte Tilbury Superstar Lips Lipstick from the Pillow Talk Collection is a glamorous addition to the lineup, offering a high-shine, glossy finish. As one of the best Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks, it provides a luscious and plumping effect, combining intense color with a moisturizing formula for a super-star-worthy pout.

Charlotte Tilbury Superstar Lips Lipstick is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Luscious glossy finish Limited lasting power Moisturizing formula

6) Charlotte Tilbury Superstar Lips Lipstick - Nude Peach ($35)

Charlotte Tilbury Superstar Lips Lipstick - Nude Peach (Image via Sephora)

Charlotte Tilbury's Superstar Lips Lipstick in Nude Peach is one of the best Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks that is a must-have for those seeking a natural, peachy nude hue. Infused with a glossy finish, this lipstick not only delivers Charlotte Tilbury lipstick swatches a subtle, luminous sheen but also provides a hydrating and comfortable feel on the lips. Perfect for everyday wear, it effortlessly enhances the lips with a touch of understated elegance.

Charlotte Tilbury's Superstar Lips Lipstick in Nude Peach is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Hydrating formula May require touch-ups Glossy finish

7) Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm ($35)

Charlotte Tilbury's Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm is a hybrid product and one of the best Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks that combines the benefits of both lipstick and balm. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it provides the best Charlotte Tilbury lipstick swatches and a hydrating and plumping effect while delivering a sheer, buildable wash of color for naturally luscious lips.

This Charlotte Tilbury lipstick is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Hydration and plumping Sheer coverage Buildable color

In anticipation of Charlotte Tilbury's latest product launch, these Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks provide a glimpse into the brand's commitment to excellence and timeless beauty. Whether one is a makeup enthusiast or a beauty pro, exploring the world of the best Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks is sure to add a touch of glamour and elegance to the makeup routine.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What is the name of Charlotte's best-selling lipstick shade?

Charlotte Tilbury's best-selling lipstick shade is "Pillow Talk," a universally flattering and iconic nude hue.

2) What is Charlotte Tilbury most famous for?

Charlotte Tilbury is most famous for its luxurious and highly coveted makeup products, especially its iconic Pillow Talk collection, known for universally flattering nude shades.

3) Do Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks last?

Charlotte's Matte Revolution lipstick, an award-winning formula, offers a smoothing and hydrating matte finish with a buildable, long-lasting color lasting up to 10 hours, and Tilbury tips emphasize the importance of applying makeup products in the correct order for optimal results.