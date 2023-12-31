How to apply liquid eyeliner like a pro? 5 tips and tricks suggested by celebrity makeup artists 

Smudged, winged, or graphic, the list of eye-accentuating looks created with liquid eyeliner is endless. Liquid eyeliners have become the more sought-after product for beauty enthusiasts as they are intensely pigmented compared to eyeliner pencils. Additionally, the pen and brush tips of these liquid eyeliners offer the makeup wearer complete application control and makeup precision.

Liquid eyeliners can elevate any makeup look, and the variations deliver more dimension. One can opt for the cat eye to draw focus on eye makeup, the straight line to highlight the eyes without making them the center of the look, or the graphic liner, which allows one to play with varied eyeliner shades.

However, if there is one struggle that most beauty enthusiasts relate to, it is the struggle of applying liquid eyeliner. Even though the formulation and applicators of these eyeliners are top-notch, most beauty enthusiasts have found themselves wiping off the liners and putting them back again.

Keeping the eyes wide open when drawing a wing tip and more: 5 tips and tricks to ace liquid eyeliner application

Celebrities like Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and Beyonce are often spotted wearing eyeliners to red carpets and concerts, and their eyeliners exude precision and eye-elevating styles.

The secret behind acing liquid eyeliners must reside with celebrity makeup artists, some gracious enough to share their tips with the world.

1) Troy Jensen’s cheat line technique:

Celebrity makeup artist Troy Jensen, who has worked with names like Mariah Carey and Kim Kardashian, shared a unique way of working with a liquid eyeliner. Jensen’s technique is to create a cheat line with a thin makeup brush, using brown eye shadow and water.

The technique starts by dipping the brush in water and running it across a medium-brown shade of eyeshadow. Next, drag the brush on the upper lash line either straight or by winging it.

Go over the cheat line with a liquid liner and add an elevating touch with a volumizing mascara.

2) Emily Rudman’s open eyes technique:

Emily Rudman, makeup artist and founder of makeup brand Emilie Heathe, suggested a liner technique for people with hooded eyes, stating that cat eyes suit them the best. People with hooded eyes must ensure that their eyes are open when applying eyeliner, wherein they can dot the outline and fill in the line.

Closing the eyes during eyeliner application can result in a slight dip, making the liner look uneven.

3) Stoj’s dot-liner technique:

New-York New-York-based makeup artist Stoj, who has worked with celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Rita Ora, shared the dot technique for liquid liner application.

The technique entails using a starting point as an outline for the liner; hence, one must mark a dot to the endpoint of the liner. This can be done for the straight liner, cat eye, or any other style. She also advises looking straight into the mirror during application to avoid a crooked line.

Once the dot is made, apply the liner from the inner corner of the eye till the dot, either in parts or in one stroke.

4) NeeziieBabiee’s 45-degree technique:

NeeziieBabiee, makeup artist and founder of NeeziieBabiieBeauty, suggests that angles matter the most when trying to ace liquid eyeliner. She states that the more parallel the liner’s tip is to the eye, the thicker the liner will be. The ideal angle for liner application is 45 degrees without too much pressure. This will help one get a tight and precise line across.

5) Patrick Ta’s angled brush technique:

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta has worked with Gigi Hadid and Camila Cabello. He shared the angled brush technique, ideal for beginners and beauty enthusiasts who wish to apply an acne liquid liner. He also suggested using a cream and liquid formula, which has more texture and control.

The first step is to take an angled brush and make a traceable line using a brown eye shadow, just like the Troy Jensen cheat line technique. Using the angled brush for drawing over the eyeshadow makes it easy to fix a mistake and ensures more precision.

Patrick also suggested having a Q-tip with makeup remover handy to clean up the edges and to use a concealer to enhance the look.

There are numerous videos on social media platforms like TikTok presenting eyeliner hacks to beauty enthusiasts, using the finger or a bobby pin to ace liner application. One can try out these hacks and save themselves the time and patience liquid liners pose when getting ready.