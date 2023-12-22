Fenty Beauty Glitty Lid Eyeliner: Where to get, price and other details explored

Known for its inclusive range of cosmetics, Fenty Beauty has launched the Glitty Lid Eyeliner for its consumers to elevate their eye makeup for the holiday season. Like most of its formulations, the brand didn’t rely solely on marketing campaigns to launch its products but rather spoke through consumer experience.

Fenty Beauty has gained immense popularity owing to their diverse range of beauty products that focus on inclusivity and individualism. The brand's newly launched Glitty Lid Eyeliner is available in three metallic-finish jewel tones with shades of teal, purple, and silver, made to flatter all skin tones.

The Fenty Beauty Glitty Lid Eyeliner is a limited-edition eyeliner collection that offers precise application with an intensely pigmented formula. The newly launched eyeliners retail for $24 on the brand’s official portal.

Fenty Beauty's Glitty Lid Eyeliner features intensely pigmented metallic shades

Fenty Beauty’s limited-edition eyeliners feature a waterproof, smudge-free formula that comes with a fine-tipped brush. This packaging allows beauty enthusiasts to achieve professional-level makeup precision and it enables them to create thick flicks with graphic shapes and unique graffiti.

Commenting on the newly launched eyeliners, the founder of Fenty Beauty, Rihanna stated:

“Glitty Lid is taking eyeliner to the next level! I’m obsessed with these metallic shimmer shades – they just glide onto the lid and amp up any look.”

The Glitty Lid Eyeliner offers intense color payoff in a lightweight formulation that is long-lasting as it resists humidity and sweat. Moreover, the application brush allows for precise and controlled application in a single stroke.

The Glitty Lid Eyeliner is available in three versatile metallic jewel shades:

Chrome At Me: A metallic silver shade ideal for party makeup looks

A metallic silver shade ideal for party makeup looks Peacock’y: A deep teal shade with a metallic shimmer finish that pairs well with other jewel-tone shades

A deep teal shade with a metallic shimmer finish that pairs well with other jewel-tone shades Amethyzz: A royal purple shade, perfect for creating vivid makeup looks

Steps to use the Fenty Beauty Glitty Lid Eyeliner for the perfect eye makeup

After creating the perfect makeup base with appropriate skin prep, dip the applicator in the eyeliner and remove any excess product. One can use the brand’s Pro Filt’r Amplifying Eye Primer ($22) for the prep.

The eye primer features a weightless, color-boosting formula that smoothens the lids for creaseproof wear of eye makeup. The formula of the eye primer seamlessly blends into all skin tones and offers extended wear and color to eye makeup.

Make sure to apply the Glitty Lid Eyeliner as close to the lash line as possible to ensure a precise makeup look. One can choose the thickness of the eyeliner as per their wish and go for an additional stroke over the baseline to double up the thickness.

The precise applicator brush and unique shades allow beauty enthusiasts to create the eyeliner looks of their choice, be it the classic winged eyeliner or the trending graphic eyeliner look.

The final step to completing eye makeup with the Glitty Lid Eyeliner is to use the brand's Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara.

The Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara ($18) is an ultra-creamy, long-wear formula that comes with a tapered brush for coating every lash. The mascara is transfer and sweat-resistant, with a formula that instantly volumizes the lashes.

Launched right in time to create glam holiday looks, the Fenty Beauty Glitty Lid Eyeliner retails for $24 and is available on the brand's website as well as Ulta Beauty.