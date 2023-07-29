How to get the Fenty Diamond Bomb jacket in Roblox Fenty Beauty game? Everything to know about the latest virtual pop experience

Rihanna’s beauty brand Fenty Beauty has announced its Roblox collaboration for four weeks starting June 30, 2023, wherein the brand will host a Fenty Beauty + Fenty Skin Experience inside the app featuring interactive mazes, scavenger hunts, and opportunities for product creation.

In a written statement about Fenty entering the Roblox world, Rihanna said:

“It is a glimpse into our world and a new realm of amusement with our makeup, skincare and fragrance.”

Fans are curious as to how to get the Fenty Diamond Bomb jacket in the Roblox game. While there are various YouTube videos on the same, fans can get the layered diamond bomb jacket in the game by voting for a gloss bomb by entering a gloss bomb code.

Unlock the Fenty Beauty Lab to create your own gloss bomb, however, one can’t vote for their own gloss bomb. Then, arrive at Sephora's experience wherein you'll submit your own gloss bomb and vote for your favourite one.

Voting for the gloss bomb displays a message saying ‘Unlocked the Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb Jacket’.

The Roblox Fenty Beauty Game: details and much more

Roblox has gained immense popularity as all games on the platform are made by users and there is a large variety to choose from, be it exploring kingdoms as a medieval knight or delivering pizzas. This variety makes the platform well liked by its audience.

As for the beauty brand, Rihanna made her debut in the cosmetic industry with this brand which has become a global phenomenon for its shade range. Fenty Beauty has addressed the long-criticized lack of products for women of color in the beauty industry, making it one of the prominent beauty brands today.

The Roblox and Fenty collaboration allows users to make their own Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Lumiziner by visiting the Fenty Beauty Lab. They can customize the shade name, applicator, and ingredients among other things.

Users can vote for their favourite gloss bomb creations and founder and CEO of Fenty Beauty, Rihanna will choose one of the gloss bombs to be produced physically.

The Roblox description for the game states that users who create their own cleanser will receive a virtual Fenty Skin Beanie, while those who create a lip gloss will receive a Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Backpack.

This new product will be available in 2024 on Fenty Beauty and Sephora’s websites. Apart from featuring the beauty brand’s bestselling products, they will also be releasing new Fenty Avatar accessories every week.

This virtual experience will showcase three products from the Fenty Beauty, Fenty Fragrance, and Fenty Skin including the Fenty Eu de Parfum, Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, and Fenty Skin's famous Melt Awf Jelly Oil Makeup-Melting Cleanser.

Multiple beauty brands have launched their virtual worlds on the gaming platform including Nyzx Professional Makeup, NARS, Essence Cosmetics, and Gucci Beauty.

This Fenty Beauty virtual world collaboration with the gaming platform allows users to witness the ingredients used in the beauty brand's famous fragrance and makeup-melting cleanser.

The game is a wonderful marketing tactic to help brings fans closer to the brand and allow them to avail of an interactive experience by making their own gloss bomb.