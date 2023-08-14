Where to buy the HARRY POTTER X SHEGLAM makeup collection? Release date, price, and more details explored. 

SHEGLAM, a cosmetics brand, has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to create a makeup collection inspired by the enchanting world of the Harry Potter movies.

The newly launched line of products is an ode to the world of wizards and aims to blend into the makeup regimes of makeup lovers who are also Harry Potter fans.

Commenting on the new collection, a spokesperson of Sheglam stated:

"With our Harry Potter Color Collection, we aim for all beauty enthusiasts to celebrate and be enchanted by the Wizarding World, where they can embrace their favorite Hogwarts Houses and iconic potions. Let your inner wizard or witch shine through with these captivating products."

The Harry Potter x Sheglam full collection set retails at $49.99 and consists of: a lip mask ($4.99), glitter lipstick($4.99), four quad eyeshadow palettes($5.49 each), a four-lip gloss set ($15.99) with two lip gloss shades ($3.99) available individually for sale on the Sheglam website.

This collaborative makeup collection was released on 8 August 2023.

HARRY POTTER x SHEGLAM: An insight into the makeup range

Readers and movie lovers of the Harry Potter series can rejoice because the collaboration between Warner Bros and Sheglam is a dream come true for makeup lovers who are fans of the wizard world.

The Harry Potter Collection features the following products:

1) Eyeshadow Quads:

Gryffinndor and Ravenclaw Quad Palettes (Image via sheglam.com)

The makeup collection features four eyeshadow quads inspired by the four houses of Hogwarts: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff. These are creamy, pigmented matte formulations with foiled shades with sparkle that bring out the essence of each of these houses.

The Hufflepuff House Palette is a mix of warm shades: beige, chrome yellow, brown, and shimmery golden.

The Gryffindor House Palette features crimson, beige, subtle golden, and terracotta shades.

The Slytherin House Palette consists of sparkling emerald, silver, black, and light brown shades.

The Ravenclaw House Palette is a mix of sparkly blue, chalk white, emerald and bronze shades.

These smudge-proof, long-wear quad palettes retail for $5.49 on the Sheglam website.

2) Bewitching Brews Lip Gloss Set:

This is a set of four high-shine lip glosses inspired by the magical brews featured in The Libatius Borage's Advanced Potion Making textbook.

The Polyjuice Potion gloss is infused with millet seed extract to give the lips a glossy yet moisturizing effect.

The Amortentia gloss is formulated with physalis fruit extract.

The Felix Felicis gloss consists of thyme extract to nourish the lips.

The Draught of Living Death gloss is infused with lavender extract.

This magical potion-inspired lip glosses retail for $15.99 on the beauty brand’s portal.

Magic Elixir Lipgloss Polyjuice Potion and Magic Elixir Lipgloss Felix Felicis are also available for sale individually, priced at $3.99.

3) Magic Cauldron Lip Mask:

This lip mask has a cream-like texture that offers a light lavender color with a glossy sheen to the lips. It is an ultra-hydrating formulation infused with meadowfoam seed oil that moisturizes and nourishes the lips with regular use.

Priced at $4.99, it is available for sale on the Sheglam website.

4) Gifted Herbologist Glitter Lipstick:

This is an ultra-hydrating formulation with a glossy black finish and small glitter flecks, inspired by the Hogwarts Herbology class.

The bullet applicator makes it easy to apply and retails for $4.99 on the Sheglam website.

The Harry Potter X Sheglam makeup collection features amazing formulations with a hint of nostalgia for fans of the wizarding world at Hogwarts. This collaboration is an addition to the makeup brand's previous collaborations with Willy Wonka and Corpse Bride.