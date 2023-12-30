How to use white eyeliner on the waterline to look like a diva? Tips and tricks suggested by makeup artists

It’s time to swap the classic black eyeliners for poppy white eyeliners, which are the new makeup artist staple for making the face and eyes look brighter. White eyeliners can be paired with other colored eyeliners and eyeshadows to accentuate the overall makeup look and also make dull eyes look bright and awake.

Using dark-colored eyeliners on the waterline can often make the eyes appear smaller; however, white eyeliners have the opposite effect. Thanks to beauty brands, there are multiple formulations of white liners available on the market that include formulations for sensitive eyes as well.

Celebrities like Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Ashley Tisdale are often spotted wearing white liners to switch up their regular looks. Additionally, these eyeliners have been spotted on runways frequently as they complement unique clothing shades.

Ways to accentuate a makeup look by using white eyeliner on the waterline

The intensity of a white liner along the waterline primarily depends on the application, for which one must ensure there is no dark eyeshadow or liner along the waterline. Secondly, if one wants a subtle effect, one can use the liner with light pressure, and for more saturation, it is advised that the liner be run back and forth along the waterline multiple times.

Simple white liner look

When it comes to creating a simple white liner look, celebrity makeup artist Elizabeth Seropian, who has worked with Noah Cyrus and Cindy Crawford, shared her secret to creating an amplified white eyeliner look on the waterline. After adequate eye makeup prep is done, one must ensure that the waterline is free of product residue and is clean.

After applying white eyeliner to the waterline by repeating 2-3 strokes, one must set it using a translucent powder or a similar shade of eyeshadow. This helps seal the liner in place and enhance its longevity.

Smokey white liner look

Another great piece of white liner advice comes from celebrity makeup artist Sean Harris, who recommends that white eyeliners be paired with neutral eyeshadows. This combination balances the eye makeup and makes the eyes pop as white on the waterline, which pairs with the smokey effect of the eyeshadow.

One can use brown shades along the upper lash lines and white liner on the waterline to enhance the smokey eye makeup.

Reversed winged liner look

Reversed white liner look (Image via vogue.com)

Dior's Spring'22 couture show made the reversed white winged liner look the talk of the town as it showcases a unique yet stylish approach to using a white shade along the waterline. Peter Phillips, creative and image director of Dior, stated that he drew a sharp, graphic line along and just below the waterline using white eyeliner and extended it toward the inner and outer corners of the eyes.

White Eyeliner product suggestions for beauty enthusiasts explored

1) MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Brow, Eye & Lip Liner ($22):

This is a cult-favorite white liner in an ultra-blendable pencil that can be used on the eyes, lips, and brows to create natural and bold looks. It is a richly pigmented pencil in a creamy and long-lasting formula with a matte finish.

2) NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil All-In-One Eyeshadow Eyeliner Crayon ($6):

The NYX Eye Pencil is an iconic and easy-to-use stick formula that offers quick and easy application. This eyeliner crayon has a creamy formula that glides on smoothly with long-lasting, non-creasing properties.

3) Victoria Beckham Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil ($28):

This Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil by Victoria Beckham claims to instantly brighten tired-looking eyes with a single swipe. The formula of this white liner pencil calms eye irritation as it is infused with vitamins and antioxidants.

Using a white liner along the waterline is the shortcut to accentuating a makeup look and making the eyes pop with minimal application of a single product.