What is Holiday Barbie makeup and hair? The latest beauty look for the holiday season explored

Barbie-core beauty looks for the year haven’t worn off and the Holiday Barbie beauty inspiration is one of them. One of the prominent Barbies in one’s childhood doll collection, the Holiday Barbie looked glamorous with bouncy hairstyles and subtle yet shimmery makeup.

This holiday season, multiple beauty influencers have showcased their version of the Holiday Barbie makeup and hairstyles, making it a trending look this year.

The beauty look allows one to channel their nostalgia through stunning makeup and hairstyle while also sporting a unique beauty look for holiday parties.

Shimmery eyelids, bold lips, and wavy hair paired with glamorous outfits and a pair of heels, that’s what Holiday Barbie is all about. The perfect combination of subtle meets glam, this beauty look is a must-try this holiday season.

The Classic Barbie Ponytail to Iconic beach waves: Steps and products to achieve the Holiday Barbie hairstyle explored

It is not necessary to opt for a high ponytail to achieve the Holiday Barbie hair and makeup look. One can opt for beachy waves as well. However, acing the hairstyle is important to imbibe Holiday Barbie vibes as it is Barbie’s hair that makes her look more distinct.

If one is sporting a glamorous, glittery outfit that needs to become the centrepiece of the look, the iconic high ponytail is a better hairstyle. Tying up the hair allows one to dance away and look amazing through the party.

To ace Barbie’s high ponytail, follow these steps:

Blow dry the hair with an airbrush like the T3 Airebrush Duo ($142.49) which comes with multiple attachments like the round brush for voluminous looks and the paddle brush for coily hair types. It has smooth grip bristles and styling control that deliver effortless styling for any hairstyle.

People with short hair can opt for hair extensions and style them just like natural hair.

The next step for the high ponytail is to section the hair into two parts. The hair on the front is to be side swept and the one at the back forms a ponytail. Make sure the hair forming a ponytail is neatly secured and tied.

Use a texturizing spray to secure the hair and use a curling iron to curl the ponytail from its ends. The Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($49) is ideal for this hairstyle as it features Zeolite crystalline to absorb oil from the roots and keep the hair looking fresh for a long time.

One can also make a bun with the bangs swept to the side and accessorize it with cute hair accessories.

As for the beach waves hairstyle, all it needs is a curling iron or blow dry brush and some hairpins. One can use the Edrée Delilah Curling Wand ($111.30) for perfect beach waves.

The trick is to curl the hair from the top and soften the girls toward the bottom. Always use a heat protectant before creating the beach waves as it requires more heat than other simple hairstyles.

Comb the hair after using a curling wand as it imparts a natural-looking effect to the hairstyle.

Steps and products to ace the frosty, shimmery Holiday Barbie makeup glam

The signature Holiday Barbie look comprises shimmery makeup with dewy skin and loud lipstick paired with shiny accessories. Less is always less when it comes to glitter and shimmer for Barbie-core makeup hence the tone one wants to set is personal. Even with the presence of glitter, a makeup look can be subtle or loud depending on one’s preferences.

MAKEUP BY MARIO’s SurrealSkin™ Liquid Foundation ($42) makes for the perfect dewy base for this makeup look. It is infused with perfecting powders and grapeseed oil along with squalene which offers a breathable and buildable formula. The foundation is available in a varied shade range for all skin tones.

With a minimal base, focus more on the shimmer and opt for pink or purple eyeshadows. If it is contrary to the outfit, choosing silver and golden shimmer shades for the lids is always a safe bet. One can use the Pat Mc Grath Bijoux Brilliance Eyeshadow Palette ($22) for the same. The palette features shimmer, matte, and metallic shades that are silky and ultra-pigmented.

Add shades like peach and pink to the lids and add some golden shimmer on the outer corners. This is enough if one wants to go for a subtle glam but for those who want to go all out, using a blush will elevate the look.

MAC Cosmetics Powder Blush ($29) offers instant high shine and color with long-term hydration for upto eight hours. It has a non-bleeding formula and is ideal for the Holiday Barbie makeup look.

Finish the makeup look with a perfect red lip using lipsticks like Dior Rouge in the shade 999 ($45), MAC Cosmetics Ruby Woo ($23), and Chanel Luminous Intense Lip Colour in the shade Pirate ($45).

The Holiday Barbie makeup look is easy to create and makes for a unique look for holiday parties. One can alternately wear the hairstyles and makeup if they don't want to pair it together.