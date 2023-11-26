If one is looking for a quick fix to add major volume to fine hair, hairstyles for thin hair can come to their rescue. There are plenty of haircuts and hairstyles for thin hair to choose from, especially ones that make the hair look fuller and add some serious oomph to the overall look.

Having thin hair is not necessarily a bad thing, as even fine hair offers a lot of versatility. This is because it tends to respond well to heat styling and only requires a small amount of product to get the hair sleek and shiny.

There are plenty of tips and tricks that can introduce extra gravity to thin hair types, such as volume-boosting and thickening products, along with strategic blowdrying and well-chosen haircuts that can make thin hair look spectacular and voluminous.

Wispy bangs, flipped-out ends, and more: 5 best hairstyles for thin hair in 2023

1) Wispy bangs

Wispy bangs are one of the best hairstyles for thin hair, as they are an easy way to add extra volume to thin hair. Wispy bangs not only help frame the face but also keep the hairstyling light while adding a look of fuller hair. In fact, Legally Blonde actress Reese Witherspoon has been rocking wispy bangs for quite some time now.

Moreover, this hairstyle hides any spots around the hairline that might be thinning or patchy. This hairstyle is a great option to create softness with fine hair.

2) Layers

If one has textured, curly thin hair, adding structured layers will contribute to creating faux volume and also add soft face framing to open up the features of the face. Layers are also ideal for creating the illusion of thickness around the face, although it is important that one’s hairdresser hits the sweet spot with layers, as they can have an opposite effect if overdone.

Heavy layering can make hair appear thinner at the ends. Thus, one should opt for soft layers as less is more with this hairstyle.

3) Bardot fringes

Fringes are more than just a transition from normal to an amazing, unique look. This is one of the hairstyles for thin hair as it helps add volume at the front. However, Bardot fringes should be a well-thought-of hairstyle as they can go flat and oily quickly, especially in thin hair.

A pro tip for people with thin hair opting for Bardot fringes is to make sure the fringe doesn’t go too far back, as fringes involve borrowing hair from another part of the haircut. These fringes are amazing for releasing texture and volume and creating petals of hair framing the face.

4) Flipped-out ends

Flipped-out ends for thin hair (Image via Instagram/ @priyankachopra)

Flipped-out ends is a ‘90s hairstyle that keeps making a comeback. Made popular in the ‘60s and featuring a comeback in the ‘90s, flipped-out ends are a retro hairstyle that makes fine hair appear thicker.

Flipped-out ends can be achieved by using a blow-dry brush like the Amika Blowout Babe Thermal Brush ($100), which comes with a heat-resistant handle, lightweight body, and cool tip design to guarantee comfortable and easy styling. Make sure to do a flipping motion away from the face toward the ends when blowdrying for this hairstyle for thin hair.

5) Lob With Light Layers

Bobs and Lobs are haircuts that have dominated the 2023 haircare arena. Lobs look ever-flattering on most hair types, especially on thin hair, as it frames the face without weighing one down.

When going for a layered bob, stick with light layers and make sure the ends are blunt rather than feathered. Layering too much can backfire, so use a texture spray like Jaico Hair Shake Liquid to Powder Texturizer Finisher ($18.99) to create more volume.

For those who think thin hair types have limited options for styling, these hairstyles for thin hair are here to prove the contention wrong. There are multiple hairstyles that can add volume to thin hair, and one can try the abovementioned hairstyles for a voluminous transition.