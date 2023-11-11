How to ace the two-toned hair color trend? 5 best ideas explored

The two-toned hair color trend is ideal for those seeking a bold and vibrant hairstyle. It is an innovative combination of two different hair shades offering numerous options for tones and placements.

The two-toned hair color can be achieved on dark hair by using permanent hair color for effective results. The lighter tones, on the other hand, can be achieved with semi-permanent hair colours.

However, it is important to keep in mind that two-toned hair colors are a commitment and require special care. So, people who prefer low-maintenance styles can contemplate their choices.

For those wanting to take a break from the usual balayage and highlights, the two-toned hair shade trend is the right choice. This listicle is an amalgamation of the five best ideas that can serve as an inspiration for one to try this trending hairstyle.

Cardi B's Black and White Stripes to Nicki Minaj's Cotton Candy Silk Press: 5 best ideas for the two-toned hair colour trend explored

1) Black and White stripes

When it comes to two-toned hairstyles, it is important to show the hairstylist a clear inspiration such as Cardi B’s striking black and white hair color. This two-toned hair color is the perfect combination of black and white.

This combination is similar to the one Sia has been sporting all this while. Black and White hair colour combinations will suit most outfits and are a safe bet to try the two-toned hair color trend.

2) Cotton Candy Silk Press

Nicki Minaj's Cotton Candy hair (Image via GETTY IMAGES)

Nicki Minaj’s love for switching up hair color is well documented. One of the examples is the Cotton Candy Silk Press featuring a blonde and rose gold hair color combination.

It is a fun and fresh take on the two-toned hair trend and allows one to showcase the fresh yet evergreen combination of pink and white.

3) Electric Green and Black

As soon as the shades of electric green and black are mentioned together, Billie Eilish comes to mind. She has rocked the two-toned hair colour trend for quite some time serving inspiration to people who wish to transition into a combination of two shades for the hair.

4) Lavender and Blonde

One of the subtle yet stylish two-toned hair color combinations, this dual shade combines the cool effect of lavender with the warmth and dimension of the blonde shade. The end result is a striking and sophisticated hairstyle.

5) Pink and Brown

The pink and brown hair color combination has been sported by Megan Thee Stallion. The hair color combination paired with a bouncy bob will bring out the brown underlayers with a pastel pink making the face pop.

This combination suits most skin complexions and turns out better if one has naturally brown hair.

Maintaining two-toned hair shades can be challenging than maintaining a balayage. It requires proper care and maintenance such as taking hair growth supplements. Since two-toned hair uses double the hair color than usual, there are chances of the chemicals causing hair breakage, hence supplements like Vitamin C and biotin are essential.

Also ensure using color-safe heat protectant and making sulfate-free shampoos a part of the regular haircare routine to increase the longevity of this hair color trend.